Home » Madrid Open organisers apologise for not allowing women’s doubles finalists to make speeches
Sports

Madrid Open organisers apologise for not allowing women’s doubles finalists to make speeches

by admin
Madrid Open organisers apologise for not allowing women’s doubles finalists to make speeches
The Madrid Open is one of the most prestigious tournaments outside the four Grand Slams

Madrid Open organisers have apologised to players and fans for the “unacceptable decision” to not allow the women’s doubles finalists to make presentation speeches.

Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia beat Americans Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff 6-1 6-4 on Sunday.

All finalists in the singles and the men’s doubles addressed the crowd after their matches.

Organisers say they have apologised directly to the four players involved.

Tournament chief executive Gerard Tsobanian said: “We sincerely apologise to all the players and fans who expect more of the Mutua Madrid Open tournament.

“Not giving our women’s doubles finalists the chance to address their fans at the end of the match was unacceptable and we have apologised directly to Victoria, Beatriz, Coco and Jessica.

“We are working internally and with the WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) to review our protocols and are committed to improving our process moving forward. We made a mistake and this will not ever happen again.”

Organisers had initially said they would “not comment on the matter” when contacted by BBC Sport earlier this week.

Pegula said the decision was “disappointing” and questioned “what century everyone was living in”, while Belarus’ Azarenka called the situation “unacceptable”.

“There’s a lot of conversations, obviously, internally, of what happened and I want to see how that develops and what are the consequences of those decisions,” Azarenka told the Guardian.external-link “So that’s why I don’t want to make too many comments.

“I believe to give people the opportunity to figure out what’s the best course of action. Do I think it’s unacceptable? It’s absolutely unacceptable.”

See also  Ciro Grillo and the three friends accused of rape choose the ordinary rite: they risk 12 years

The Professional Tennis Players’ Association said the players had been denied “the right to freedom of expression”.

The WTA, the governing body of the women’s tour, has not commented.

The incident brought more accusations of sexism at the clay-court tournament, after criticism over the ball girls’ outfits and the difference in sizes of the birthday cakes presented to men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz and women’s champion Aryna Sabalenka.

Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

You may also like

“All-White” Olimpia: all white for the playoffs, for...

Denmark’s hockey players also have striker Ehlers from...

Lite Mourinho Serra, referral for Cremonese-Roma’s fourth official...

Weber reaches milestone in Germany

2023 Kunming Anning Hot Spring Plateau Half Marathon...

He set fire to an ex, sentenced in...

Clarisse Agbegnenou wins her sixth world judo title

Roma-Bayer: Ceferin and Gravina also at the Olimpico...

The Czech trio is on the verge of...

Nemecz beaten off at the start in Antwerp...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy