Maduro blamed the "Peruvian oligarchy" for the incidents with the Venezuelan team: "Envious, petty, evil"

Maduro blamed the “Peruvian oligarchy” for the incidents with the Venezuelan team: “Envious, petty, evil”

Maduro calls the perpetrators of the attacks on Vinotinto in Peru evil

The dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, this Wednesday called the authors of the attacks by the “oligarchy of Peru” against the Venezuelan soccer team, which was in Lima for a qualifying match for the 2026 World Cup, “evil” , after which several players suffered, according to Caracas, attacks by the National Police of the Andean country.

“They are capable of attacking a noble game of soccer where we gave them a lesson in quality soccer, we tied them and they are at the bottom and we are in fourth place. Envious, mean, evil. And, furthermore, attacking the Venezuelan nobles who live there and who what they do is work overexploited,” said the Chavista leader in a meeting with the Armed Forces.

Venezuela, Maduro continued, “has raised its voice to protest (against) xenophobia, violence, aggression against Venezuelan Vinotinto.”

He added that “xenophobia” and “envy” of Venezuela on the part of the Peruvian “right” goes back a long time, and recalled that “Peru owes its independence, its existence to (Simón) Bolívar, to (Antonio José de ) Sucre, to Venezuela.”

“Well, they will continue to envy us, because Venezuela is moving forward and nothing and no one will stop us, what we are going from is from victory to victory, racists, xenophobes,” he stated.

On Tuesday, Venezuela achieved a 1-1 draw against Peru at the National Stadium in Lima, consolidating itself in fourth position in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and leaving the Andean team at the bottom of the competition table. South American.

See also  Cross-disciplinary selection of materials supports the development of ice and snow sports in Guangxi - Sports - China Engineering Network

Hours before the game, Chavista leaders and opposition representatives rejected the identity check for foreigners that the Peruvian immigration authority announced it would carry out at the entrance to the stadium, which they considered an act of xenophobia.

The conflict escalated this Wednesday, when the Venezuelan regime denounced that the Peruvian authorities prevented refueling of the plane in which the Vinotinto was to travel, which suffered a delay of several hours for this reason, which Caracas considers a “new arbitrariness” for part of the Dina Boluarte Executive.

Airport sources confirmed to the EFE news agency that the plane in which the Venezuelan team was traveling finally left for the Caribbean country at 2:53 p.m. (7:53 p.m. GMT) and the state channel TV Perú detailed that Petroperú and Terpel They were the companies that filled the ship’s tank with fuel.

With this, tensions between the two countries are on the rise, with Venezuela accusing Peru of xenophobia, aggression, and arbitrary actions. The situation continues to be monitored closely by international observers.

