Magdeburg wins promotion duel in Braunschweig

Eintracht Braunschweig has to tremble again for staying up in the 2nd Bundesliga. After ten points in the previous four games, the Lower Saxony lost the promoted duel against 1. FC Magdeburg 1-2 (0-1) on Saturday evening. The lead over the relegation place could melt down to two points on Sunday.

Moritz Kwarteng gave FCM the lead in the 22nd minute. Tatsuya Ito made it 2-0 (63rd) shortly after coming on as a substitute. Anthony Ujah brought Eintracht back up (69th). With two big chances from Silas Gnaka (70th) and Leon Bell (74th), Magdeburg were closer to equalizing after a third goal than Braunschweig.

In front of 23,325 spectators, the guests had a good free-kick chance through Baris Atik in the 5th minute. And that gave the direction in this game.

After the two setbacks against Jahn Regensburg (2:2) and SV Sandhausen (1:2), the team of coach Christian Titz was superior to the next direct competitor in the relegation battle this time in all respects. Magdeburg was better in terms of play, acted much faster and also won significantly more duels.

The Braunschweig side had scored ten points from the previous four games and even ended FC St. Pauli’s winning streak last Sunday. This time, however, Eintracht fell far short of the last performances shown. Despite the loud fan support, Michael Schiele’s team seemed restless, unfocused and inhibited for a long time. Only Jannis Nikolaou (43rd) and Ujah (58th) had good chances.

The fact that playmaker Immanuel Pherai is not fit again had a particular impact on this game. The Dutchman was back in the squad after his head injury but was only brought on after an hour. Shortly afterwards it was 0:2.