Home » Magdeburg wins promotion duel in Braunschweig
Sports

Magdeburg wins promotion duel in Braunschweig

by admin
Magdeburg wins promotion duel in Braunschweig

Eintracht Braunschweig has to tremble again for staying up in the 2nd Bundesliga. After ten points in the previous four games, the Lower Saxony lost the promoted duel against 1. FC Magdeburg 1-2 (0-1) on Saturday evening. The lead over the relegation place could melt down to two points on Sunday.

Moritz Kwarteng gave FCM the lead in the 22nd minute. Tatsuya Ito made it 2-0 (63rd) shortly after coming on as a substitute. Anthony Ujah brought Eintracht back up (69th). With two big chances from Silas Gnaka (70th) and Leon Bell (74th), Magdeburg were closer to equalizing after a third goal than Braunschweig.

In front of 23,325 spectators, the guests had a good free-kick chance through Baris Atik in the 5th minute. And that gave the direction in this game.

After the two setbacks against Jahn Regensburg (2:2) and SV Sandhausen (1:2), the team of coach Christian Titz was superior to the next direct competitor in the relegation battle this time in all respects. Magdeburg was better in terms of play, acted much faster and also won significantly more duels.

The Braunschweig side had scored ten points from the previous four games and even ended FC St. Pauli’s winning streak last Sunday. This time, however, Eintracht fell far short of the last performances shown. Despite the loud fan support, Michael Schiele’s team seemed restless, unfocused and inhibited for a long time. Only Jannis Nikolaou (43rd) and Ujah (58th) had good chances.

You may also like

NBA playoffs: Philadelphia 76ers perfect sweep

AT THE SHANGHAI 2011 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS, THE BLUE...

VfL Wolfsburg vs. WFC Arsenal: Great crowd and...

the protest of the fans against Ferrero- Corriere...

The worst crisis in two decades

Djokovic defeated in Banja Luka: the elbow injury...

The “2 Nations + 4” of women’s rugby

La Liga, Matchday 30: Real Madrid on economy...

Pistoia-Treviglio: Baraonda is there, the team isn’t

Football in England: Man City is in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy