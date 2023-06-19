Magdeburg wins the Champions League – sport.ORF.at

21 years after the first triumph, SC Magdeburg has won the Handball Champions League again. In front of 20,000 fans in Cologne on Sunday, the German runners-up defeated the Polish champion Industria Kielce in the final after extra time with 30:29 (26:26, 13:15). For Magdeburg it is the fourth victory in the highest European club competition. In 1978 and 1981, the ten-time East German champions won the European Cup.

The finale was overshadowed by a tragic death. 12:20 minutes before the end of regular time, a Polish journalist suddenly collapsed in the stands and, according to the tournament organizers, later died in hospital.

