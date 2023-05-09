Home » Magdeburg’s O’Sullivan and an underrated skill
Magdeburg's O'Sullivan and an underrated skill

Magdeburg's O'Sullivan and an underrated skill

Et were the first minutes after two stressful weeks when Christian O’Sullivan was already thinking about the task ahead: “We’re playing Kiel in the cup on Sunday, so there’s not much time to rest.” O’Sullivan had just played with the Norwegian national team lost fifth place to Germany. But although he was in the Stockholm interview zone and summed up the Handball World Championship with nine games in 17 days, he was familiar with the next appointment – in the club jersey of SC Magdeburg it would be about the entry into the German cup finals against THW.

Christian O’Sullivan is the epitome of a leader. He never complains that another game is coming up. He lacks a great need for communication. He leads by example. Hard. Fair. Determined. The Norwegian with English roots accepts that coach Bennet Wiegert no longer uses him in a tied attack. He has enough tasks as a defender and driver in counterattacks. Christian O’Sullivan is the underestimated player at the German champions and a pillar of success alongside playmaker Gisli Kristjansson.

Coaches are happy for guys who lead the way

The topic of leadership is on the minds of all clubs in these crucial weeks of the championship race. Before he was released the Monday before last, Maik Machulla complained that his team lacked resilience. The long-time Flensburg coach had already said that in the summer of 2022 when he listed leaders who gave the others orientation, but who are now all gone. Ultimately, Machulla also failed because his team lacked inner leadership. Too quiet, too nice – that’s how Flensburg lost sight of all goals.

See also  Uccio Salucci is at MotoG-Podcast: 'I looked Vale in the eye and I realized he was retiring'

It is no coincidence that the two clubs have said goodbye to the five-man race for the championship, which lack character heads. Flensburg, as described, and the lions, with the new coach Sebastian Hinze after bad years in a promising upheaval. But not stable yet.

