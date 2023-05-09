Magdeburg’s O’Sullivan and an underrated skill

Et were the first minutes after two stressful weeks when Christian O’Sullivan was already thinking about the task ahead: “We’re playing Kiel in the cup on Sunday, so there’s not much time to rest.” O’Sullivan had just played with the Norwegian national team lost fifth place to Germany. But although he was in the Stockholm interview zone and summed up the Handball World Championship with nine games in 17 days, he was familiar with the next appointment – in the club jersey of SC Magdeburg it would be about the entry into the German cup finals against THW.

Christian O’Sullivan is the epitome of a leader. He never complains that another game is coming up. He lacks a great need for communication. He leads by example. Hard. Fair. Determined. The Norwegian with English roots accepts that coach Bennet Wiegert no longer uses him in a tied attack. He has enough tasks as a defender and driver in counterattacks. Christian O’Sullivan is the underestimated player at the German champions and a pillar of success alongside playmaker Gisli Kristjansson.

Coaches are happy for guys who lead the way

The topic of leadership is on the minds of all clubs in these crucial weeks of the championship race. Before he was released the Monday before last, Maik Machulla complained that his team lacked resilience. The long-time Flensburg coach had already said that in the summer of 2022 when he listed leaders who gave the others orientation, but who are now all gone. Ultimately, Machulla also failed because his team lacked inner leadership. Too quiet, too nice – that’s how Flensburg lost sight of all goals.

It is no coincidence that the two clubs have said goodbye to the five-man race for the championship, which lack character heads. Flensburg, as described, and the lions, with the new coach Sebastian Hinze after bad years in a promising upheaval. But not stable yet.

Finally, the Foxes Berlin stumbled. Their defeat in Stuttgart could cost them dearly, even if they stabilized themselves with the 37:33 against Flensburg on Sunday. In the first half of the season, Jaron Siewert’s team went from victory to victory. Now the team of the 29-year-old coach only lost the top games in Magdeburg and Kiel. Then came the flop from Stuttgart – the ball looked as if it had been smeared with soap. Siewert says: “Of course, other clubs that always play at the top have more experience with top games. And they also have the players who have experienced something like this a hundred times.”

Suddenly there is pressure, suddenly there is more to lose than a game. Easy-going performances from last October no longer count. Pressure resistance is required. mental toughness. A difficult discipline to learn. “Each team needs three or four players who show the others what you have to do to get to the top,” says Stefan Kretzschmar, the Foxes’ sports director.

Most coaches reject public discussion about leaders. Because the media concentration on individuals devalues ​​the others in their eyes, which can be damaging in the sensitive team structure. In background discussions, however, all coaches are happy to have tough guys in the squad who lead the way.

This is what Niklas Landin, Domagoj Duvnjak and Patrick Wiencek from THW Kiel exemplify. This is one of the reasons why the THW knows better than any other club how to be there when something is at stake. O’Sullivan from Magdeburg and Duvnjak from Kiel share their work ethos. On Wednesday they can set an example again when SC Magdeburg plays in the quarter-final first leg of the Champions League in Plock and THW Kiel at home against Paris.