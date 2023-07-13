Home » Magic and Jordan together on vacation in Capri
Sports

Magic and Jordan together on vacation in Capri

by admin
Magic and Jordan together on vacation in Capri

Imagine an evening at dinner with Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan in Capri, at a table that also includes the families of the two NBA legends and a world-famous actor like Samuel L. Jackson. Magic Johnson himself recounted the evening, between music and entertainment, on his Twitter profile

