The Orlando Magic have released RJ Hampton, reports Shams Charania.

The guard, who just turned 22, was scoring 5.7 points in 13 minutes a game.

Hampton was out of contract.

The Florida team he also decided to convert Admiral Schofield’s Two-Way contract into a standard two-year agreement.

The Tennessee product (4.5 PPG, 1.9 RPG) is in his second season with the Magic.