Magic Johnson praises the work of Rob Pelinka: It will be the executive of the year

by admin
Magic Johnson praises the work of Rob Pelinka: It will be the executive of the year

Magic Johnson he greatly appreciated the work of Rob Pelinka at the Los Angeles Lakers and for this he indicates the yellow-violet executive as the next Executive of the Year.

“He did another incredible job. It all started with the trade deadline and then with how he moved in the summer. He was the best of all in the summer. He was the #1 GM of the summer for all the moves he made. No discussion. All the players we signed will help Lebron and the others. Now the roster is deeper. Rob will be executive of the year,” Magic said.

The Lakers renewed Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and D’Angelo Russell and signed Cam Reddish, Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince and Jaxson Hayes.

