Magnus Ditlev sets triathlon record

Sports

Dane with supersonic: Magnus Ditlev crosses the finish line in 7:24:40 hours. Image: dpa

‘Some people don’t understand what that was’: On a memorable day of triathlon, gentle giant Magnus Ditlev wins the classic at Roth and makes a breakthrough. That doesn’t surprise everyone in the scene.

What a great achievement by Patrick Lange! At the Challenge Roth, the largest long-distance triathlon race in the professional field this year with the best participants after the Ironman World Championships, he ran the final marathon in the record time of 2:30:27 hours and finally came in with the fabulous time of 7:30:04 minutes to the goal.

He only missed the sound barrier of 7:30 hours by a tiny fraction because he had already celebrated with the spectators over the last few meters. The two-time Hawaii champion had never been faster over the 3.8km swim, 180km bike ride and 42km run, but his brilliant time wasn’t enough to win that day. Lange finished second. He was seven minutes faster than third place, American Ben Kanute.

