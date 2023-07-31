Home » Magnus White, the cyclist of the US national mountain bike team dies at the age of 17, hit by a car – breaking latest news
Magnus White, the cyclist of the US national mountain bike team dies at the age of 17, hit by a car

Magnus White, the cyclist of the US national mountain bike team dies at the age of 17, hit by a car

The boy who was due to compete in a few weeks at the World Junior Championships in Glasgow was hit by a vehicle while training near his home in Boulder, Colorado

A terrible tragedy shocks the world of mountain biking, cycling and sport in general. US National Mountain Biker Magnus White was killed at the age of 17 after being hit by a vehicle during a training ride near his home in Boulder, Colorado. The announcement was made by USA Cycling. According to initial reports, the youngster was on a training ride before competing in the World Junior Mountain Bike Championships in Glasgow, Scotland.

White was a rising star in American cycling having won the 2021 Junior National Cyclocross Championship, thus earning him a spot on the United States National Team. This year he had started competing in road racing and mountain biking. He proudly represented the United States and the Boulder community at another Cyclocross World Championship in January of 2023 in Hoogerheide, the Netherlands. The summer of 2023 then marked a new chapter for White, where he earned a place in the team of the mountain bike world championships, this is the memory of USA Cycling. Pro cyclist Payson McElveen also joined in the grief: What really happened was incredibly heartbreaking. All the best to those who knew and loved Magnus. There must be a way to make driving on the road safer, reads a post by him.

July 31, 2023 (change July 31, 2023 | 10:49 am)

