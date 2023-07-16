Magpie about Čvančar: Mega contract. Germans love emotions, the pressure will be huge

Mönchengladbach paid 10.5 million euros for Čvančara without bonuses, this is one of the most expensive arrivals in the club’s history. What does it show?

Gladbach knows what it is doing, what kind of investment it is making. Just a five-year contract is mega. Now it’s up to Tomáš to live up to expectations. The pressure will be on him one hundred percent. There is huge competition in the club. He must earn respect from the beginning and show that he is to be reckoned with and that the money for him is deserved.

Expectations will surely be high…

First of all, I want to congratulate Tomáš. He joins a club that is one of the biggest in Germany. Only the legends led by Lothar Matthäus point to something. At the same time, it is a huge responsibility. The pressure will be enormous. Tomáš comes in a situation where Borussia is not doing very well. Last season was not pleasant, tenth place was a huge disappointment. Gladbach is a club that has the highest ambitions, i.e. to play at least for European cups. Tomas comes as scouted number one and as I say, the pressure on him will be huge. On the other hand, if Borussia has spent such resources, it will certainly give Tomáš space and not push the saw right away. It will be given time to show that it is the right investment.

Can Čvanačar follow up with Marcus Thuram, who transferred to Inter Milan, and it is the former Sparta forward who should replace him?

It should be noted that although both are strong and well-equipped with speed, Thuram is a completely different type of player in the final. Tomáš seems very coordinated for his height, which is a big advantage. He can be very dangerous, he is not afraid to go into situations where it hurts. Gladbach will promise goals and danger. Although Thuram had an excellent season, he was then plagued by injuries. Tomáš has all the prerequisites to replace him.

Of course it will take time. In the end, like everyone who comes to Germany. I don’t think it’s going to fly in there like a rocket. He will have to adapt to a different tempo, playing style and be able to fight with speech. Most players just underestimate the language. Although English will probably be the main language in the club, the sooner he learns German, the better it will be for him.

Photo: Nehoda Sport

Agreed, signed…! Tomáš Čvančara in the jersey of Borussia Mönchengladbach and his representative David Nehoda after the conclusion of a big transfer.

Tomáš Čvančara has shown several times that he has high self-confidence and lets his emotions flow freely. Will he have to change in this regard?

I was like that too, I had my dreams and plans somewhere else than others. Tomáš is also the type who really lets his emotions come to the surface. It will be important for him to be able to coax them, on the other hand, that’s exactly what the Germans love. They need players who have emotions and are not afraid to show them. I think that’s also why Tomáš is coming. I got a seven-game ban back then when I showed with a bodysuit how ice hockey is played in our country. In the end, he has to keep his emotions in check, but otherwise he has all the prerequisites to succeed.

Mönchengladbach was taken over by coach Gerardo Seoane, who previously led Leverkusen, and Patrik Schick became the second best scorer in the Bundesliga under him. Is it an advantage for Čvančara?

The good thing is that Seoane already knows the German league from Leverkusen. One season was successful, in the last one he did not succeed and was recalled. But he has experience with Czech players, which is certainly good for Tomáš. Now, however, Tomáš is only getting to know what football is about, what the background is about and how the Germans perceive this sport in general. Mönchengladbach may be a small town, but it lives football in an incredible way.

Recently, another representative, Václav Černý, signed for Wolfsburg. Are you happy that the Czech colony in Germany is growing?

When Václav Černý left for Holland, not much was written about him. When I saw the last matches of the national team, he was a difference player. Arjen Robben or Franck Ribéry are tiny to me. He is unpredictable, he can score and set up a goal. I am very happy that the Bundesliga is starting to gain momentum with our players. It turns out that even the Czech league, which is often underestimated and poorly talked about, has very interesting footballers. Then it depends on the players themselves. I remember an era when Václav Pilař or Petr Jiráček left with full glory, but they also returned after a relatively short time. It’s about standing up to the pressure, huge competition and being able to convince the coach that you are capable of helping the club.