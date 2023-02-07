The table is set and now it’s time for Germani Brescia to focus on the first important result in the European field: the qualification for the 7DAYS EuroCup playoffs. Achieving this great and prestigious goal passes largely from the home match with U-BT Cluj-Napoca, a team that has collected four successes to date (one against Germani in the first leg) against six conquered so far by the white-blue quintet.

That’s why a victory obtained in front of its own public against the Romanian team would open up a very interesting scenario for Brescia, which at that point would be missing only one piece to make the qualification for the second phase of the EuroCup a reality. The home defeat suffered two weeks ago against Ulm and the far from positive results obtained recently in the championship must however necessarily raise the attention span of the white and blue players, who must be aware that nothing is taken for granted and that it will be necessary to give everything on the parquet to bring home success.

Germani Brescia-U-BT Cluj-Napoca, match of the 14th round of the 7DAYS EuroCup qualifying round, will be played on Wednesday 8 February at 20.30 at the PalaLeonessa A2A in Brescia.

At the station between Germani Brescia and U-BT Cluj-Napoca it will be directed by Milan Nedovic (Slovenia), Milos Koljensic (Montenegro) and Dragan Porobic (Bosnia-Herzegovina).

Despite a match played openly and with excellent three-point shooting percentages, Germani Brescia was unable to conquer the Cluj-Napoca field, yielding to the black and whites with a score of 91-86. A real pity, especially in consideration of the happy ballistic evening of the white and blue players, who had brought four players in double figures. The physicality of the Romanian quintet (five men in double figures for the hosts) and a few mistakes too many in the key moments of the match had forced Germani to go home empty-handed, with the regret of a blitz that for most of the The meeting had seemed within the reach of Della Valle and his companions.

These are the words with which Alessandro Magro, coach of Germani Brescia, presents the challenge with U-BT Cluj-Napoca: “Two teams face each other at the PalaLeonessa A2A and play most of their future journey in the EuroCup. Our victory would allow us to take a step forward towards the playoffs, considering that after that there would be only four days left to go to the end of the qualifying round. Also for this reason, Cluj will come to Brescia with the great desire to win and get back on track in the race to reach the second phase of the tournament”.

“Compared to the first leg that saw us defeated by five points, the Romanians have introduced two new players, Shepherd and Jones, who have increased the physical size and technical qualities of an already performing roster – continues the coach of Germany -. Cluj has 10 players who can enter the field and be effective, good at passing the ball, given that the team serves over 20 assists per game, and with great impact in the two-point shot, thanks above all to the physicality of their big men, always present attacking rebound. He has players who are good at moving off the ball and great ability to use pick-n-rolls to trigger the wide and wingers.

“Defensively they are a tough, physical team, as they demonstrated in the first leg – concludes Magro -. They use their bodies to disarm their opponents’ pick-n-rolls and to apply pressure across the board and are a very tactical team, which also makes use of mixed zones on defense. It will be a match with many technical and tactical aspects: it will be a demanding challenge, for which we will have to be ready from a physical and energy point of view”.

