Original title: Maguire missed the ball and scored twice, England fans booed

CCTV News: In the early morning of September 27th, in the sixth round of the UEFA Nations League A-level Group C, England drew 3-3 at home with Germany. Two of the home team’s three conceded goals were directly responsible for Maguire. England fans Angrily expressed dissatisfaction with Maguire.

In the 51st minute of the game, Maguire made a mistake when he was busy with the ball in the backcourt and passed the ball directly to Musiala. Then when defending Muciara’s breakthrough in the penalty area, Maguire directly brought down his opponent and the referee gave it to the German team. A penalty kick, Gundogan took the penalty easily and England fell behind 0-1. England’s conceded goal is entirely the responsibility of Maguire alone.

In the 66th minute, England attacked in the frontcourt. Maguire received a pass from his teammate on the left and lost the ball under the close pressing of the opponent player. Germany immediately counterattacked, and finally Havertz scored a wonderful goal. The world wave, England trailed 0-2. The main responsibility for the goal is also on Maguire.

Since then, England has pulled three goals in a row, and the German team has scored a tie, and the game finally ended 3-3. After the game, England fans scolded Maguire as the culprit of the team’s failure to win.