MAGUT RACE | Sportdimontagna.com

The news of this mad race to the top that the athletes, men and women without distinction, face with 25 kilos of concrete on their shoulders, has bounced from newspapers to radios, to national news, even crossing borders and making its way abroad . And although someone has tried to emulate it, the original remains only and exclusively the one made in Bergamo organized by Mario Poletti from Bergamo and Fly-Up Sport.

Then, on Saturday 29th July, Magut Race – the mason race, organized in collaboration with the Selvino Sport Group and under the patronage of the municipality of Selvino – returns to the arena of the ski slope dedicated to Paola Magoni on Monte Purito by popular demand. Registrations are already open on picosport.net. The race pack, costing 20 euros, includes bib number, t-shirt, sandwich, beer and health care.

A curious, spectacular and goliardic race with departure at sunset (at 18) and annexed evening party. Inspired by trail competitions, over the years it has seen the participation of athletes from the most varied endurance disciplines and beyond. Not surprisingly, among the regular guests, the OCR champion Eugenio Bianchi (Scott team). Last year “la Magut” recorded over 200 presences, with a strong male component and a fair number of women. However, female quotas are growing.

But let’s get to the actual competition, which consists of an uphill sprint of 230 meters (positive height difference about 70 meters) carrying a sack of “32.5” cement, the most used cement in Italy, produced in Calusco d’Adda by Italcementi, the main sponsor of the event, weighing 25 kilos on its shoulders.

