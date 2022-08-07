“Bullied? Right, it happened to me when I was little. Those episodes marked me, until I had the means to interpret them and put them behind me ”. A few months have passed since Alexander Mahmoud, aka Mahmood, conquered Sanremo in duet with Blanco, with the song “Chills“. And then he got to tread the stage of theEurovision Song Contest. “There must be one protection for children in these circumstances, and preconceptions are fought by learning together the respect“. A message that the Italian-Egyptian singer never tires of expressing through his songs. He will also do it on 7 August, at the Gran Teatro Puccini i Torre del Lago (Livorno), with the “Ghettolimpo tour” after having overcome an infection in the vocal cords.

In ‘Ghettolimpo’ the gods of Greek mythology are flanked by modern heroes who live their daily lives, trying to overcome obstacles. Is there anyone who inspired you in both cases?

“When I write I take inspiration from everything that surrounds me, from what I have lived and is around me. To this I then added the suggestions of Greek mythology: it is a wonderful world in which I immersed myself as a child, the passion was born from an encyclopedia for children that I often read in my room.

Does the podium in Sanremo and sixth place at the Eurovision Song Contest make you feel a little more responsible for the fact that it is now easier to get your message across through music?

“Yes, what I feel is a great responsibility. Above all you realize that you are no longer alone with yourself and your songs, because once they are released they become everyone’s and everyone will grasp a different message or teaching. But this is also the beauty of music ”.

Listening to “Chills” after a few months, what effect does it have on you?

“It’s still a great thrill and it’s great to bring it to the lineup on tour dates. I am very grateful for the experience with Blanco and for the months we have spent working practically every day, side by side ”.

He made a documentary about your life, coming soon on Prime. Was it difficult to bring out the Mahmood of childhood, his history and his most intimate relationships?

“The documentary is a project that I have been working on for a long time and that is very close to my heart, it is very personal but I did not find it difficult to tell my life, because I show all the people who have always been a point of reference for me”.

She performed on stage at the Bataclan, also singing a song in Arabic that her father taught her as a child. Until five years ago it would have been unthinkable given the tragedy that took place there. What was it like being there, walking through those corridors?

“I must admit that it was not easy to go through the corridors of the Bataclan, you can still see the bullet holes, which have been left for memory. During the afternoon rehearsals, before the concert, I was anxious and thought I wouldn’t hold up. Singing there was a privilege and an indescribable emotion ”.

And duet with Zucchero? Was it as you imagined it?

“I would say even more beautiful: it was a dream to be part of his new project. I am very honored to have reinterpreted such a famous and iconic blues piece together with one of the artists who made me grow ”.

In Taormina he made a fan go up on stage singing a song with her… it was a very touching moment and it’s not for everyone. Would you do it again?

“Of course, moments of sharing like this with the public are precious”.

Have you ever found yourself in a situation where the audience didn’t sing or were not very warm?

“It certainly happened to everyone, especially at the beginning of your career, but these situations also allow you to grow musically and learn to be on stage”.

A lot of success, all at once, in a short time … is there something that you no longer have time to do and that you lack?

“Now I was able to find my balance, but especially at the beginning it was difficult to deal with notoriety, I missed my friends and my family, but I’m really grateful for everything that happened to me in the latter. three years and for what music has given me, allowing me to do what I love not only in Italy but also abroad ”.

Do you still feel the connection with Egypt?

“Of course, Egypt is part of my roots and the summers I spent there as a child are some of my fondest memories. I feel the influence of that culture as part of me and have often referred to it in my songs. She is a source of inspiration and has been able to give me multiple creative suggestions for my music ”.

How difficult is it today to be able to be yourself beyond what others think? Did it cost you?

“It is something that you learn over time, with a lot of patience. I am convinced that everyone must always be himself, because when you do something that you do not feel is yours, it is as if something of you is missing ”.

Have you ever been a victim of racism or bullying in the past? You represent a different voice, that of the new generations, how do you fight these preconceptions?

“When I was a child I was bullied and those incidents marked me, until I had the means to interpret them and put them behind me. There must be protection for children in these circumstances and preconceptions are fought by learning respect together ”.

What do the concepts of diversity and inclusion represent for you?

“Words that I hope will become more and more synonymous with normality”.