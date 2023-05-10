Home » Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs play in Frankfurt
Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs play in Frankfurt

Nfter the successful premiere last fall in Munich, where quarterback icon Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played against the Seattle Seahawks in front of almost 70,000 enthusiastic spectators in the Allianz Arena, the National Football League (NFL) will have another one this year Be a guest in Germany. This Wednesday, the NFL announced its international plans for 2023 live on American television, in which Germany will be given two games.

When the world‘s strongest football league announced a good year ago that it would be hosting a regular season game on German soil for the first time, Commissioner Roger Goodell initially said that the NFL would be four in the years 2022 to 2025 inclusive as part of its internationalization efforts Hold games – two each in Munich and Frankfurt. Because the originally planned NFL game in Mexico cannot be played this year due to renovation work at the Estadio Azteca there, Germany was awarded a second game, also as a result of the positive impressions of Munich, according to NFL circles in 2023.

Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes in Frankfurt

As has now been announced, these two NFL games will take place on two consecutive Sundays in Frankfurt. On November 5th and 12th, the current Super Bowl winner and NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs with quarterback Patrick Mahomes as well as the New England Patriots with coach will be in the Deutsche-Bank-Park, where soccer club Eintracht Frankfurt plays its home games -Legend Bill Belichick will be a guest. The Chiefs will meet the Miami Dolphins, and the Patriots will meet the Indianapolis Colts a week later.

Frankfurt is “a city with a great NFL tradition,” said NFL Vice President Peter O’Reilly, who is responsible for internationalization. The league is therefore “full of anticipation to play both games in the Eintracht Frankfurt stadium and thus build on the incredible atmosphere of the last game in Munich”. The NFL logo was already present in many places in the city of Frankfurt from 1995 to 2007, when the league operated a kind of second football league on European soil with its “NFL Europe”, of which the Frankfurt Galaxy was a part. However, this project was discontinued in favor of the international games held from 2007 onwards. In addition to Frankfurt, the NFL will hold three more games in Europe this year, all in London in October.

“The matches in Germany will offer the fans two extremely exciting games in November,” said Alexander Steinforth, General Manager of NFL Germany. “The league would like to thank our partners, the DFL (German Football League), the city of Frankfurt and Eintracht Frankfurt for the good cooperation. We can’t wait for the Frankfurt Stadion to host some of the biggest teams in our sport this fall.”

