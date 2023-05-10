Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs play in Frankfurt

Nfter the successful premiere last fall in Munich, where quarterback icon Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played against the Seattle Seahawks in front of almost 70,000 enthusiastic spectators in the Allianz Arena, the National Football League (NFL) will have another one this year Be a guest in Germany. This Wednesday, the NFL announced its international plans for 2023 live on American television, in which Germany will be given two games.

When the world‘s strongest football league announced a good year ago that it would be hosting a regular season game on German soil for the first time, Commissioner Roger Goodell initially said that the NFL would be four in the years 2022 to 2025 inclusive as part of its internationalization efforts Hold games – two each in Munich and Frankfurt. Because the originally planned NFL game in Mexico cannot be played this year due to renovation work at the Estadio Azteca there, Germany was awarded a second game, also as a result of the positive impressions of Munich, according to NFL circles in 2023.

Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes in Frankfurt

As has now been announced, these two NFL games will take place on two consecutive Sundays in Frankfurt. On November 5th and 12th, the current Super Bowl winner and NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs with quarterback Patrick Mahomes as well as the New England Patriots with coach will be in the Deutsche-Bank-Park, where soccer club Eintracht Frankfurt plays its home games -Legend Bill Belichick will be a guest. The Chiefs will meet the Miami Dolphins, and the Patriots will meet the Indianapolis Colts a week later.

Frankfurt is “a city with a great NFL tradition,” said NFL Vice President Peter O’Reilly, who is responsible for internationalization. The league is therefore “full of anticipation to play both games in the Eintracht Frankfurt stadium and thus build on the incredible atmosphere of the last game in Munich”. The NFL logo was already present in many places in the city of Frankfurt from 1995 to 2007, when the league operated a kind of second football league on European soil with its “NFL Europe”, of which the Frankfurt Galaxy was a part. However, this project was discontinued in favor of the international games held from 2007 onwards. In addition to Frankfurt, the NFL will hold three more games in Europe this year, all in London in October.



Guest appearance in Frankfurt: the New England Patriots with Quarterback Mac Jones

:



Bild: picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS



“The matches in Germany will offer the fans two extremely exciting games in November,” said Alexander Steinforth, General Manager of NFL Germany. “The league would like to thank our partners, the DFL (German Football League), the city of Frankfurt and Eintracht Frankfurt for the good cooperation. We can’t wait for the Frankfurt Stadion to host some of the biggest teams in our sport this fall.”

The NFL combines ambitious goals with its games in Germany. In addition to an audience of millions worldwide on TV sets, the league expects hundreds of thousands of football fans in Frankfurt – in the stadium and at the numerous planned fan festivals in the city area, which the league is already preparing together with the teams. These include, for example, separate fan zones for the individual teams in catering establishments, public viewing opportunities and NFL events in public places.









Open



Rules, positions, terms

:



What you need to know about football

Bild: picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS



“It is a great honor for the city of Frankfurt am Main to be able to host two international NFL games in the stadium in November this year,” said Frankfurt’s head of sports and designated mayor Mike Josef (SPD). “The games make Frankfurt even more attractive as a sports city. The city of Frankfurt and the region are looking forward to the two major events. The fact that the NFL is coming to Frankfurt is a great enrichment, especially for the sport and the regional economy.”

The tickets for the German premiere in Munich, which cost between 75 and several hundred euros, were sold out in minutes. Munich then experienced a veritable rush of football fans from all over Europe around the Buccaneers game against the Seahawks. For the two games in Frankfurt (advance ticket sales should start “in the summer of 2023”), the NFL, which wants to develop more and more from a purely American to a globally recognized league, is now hoping for a similar effect; and for a long-term effect beyond the two Sundays in November.

League boss Goodell has long since revised his statements regarding the NFL games in Germany, at least in part. More games beyond the agreed four up to and including 2025 are absolutely possible, said the 64-year-old last year. A separate European team, based in Great Britain, for example, or even a separate European regional group of the NFL with four teams is also conceivable in the coming years. That sounds like futuristic music. NFL games in Germany used to be that too. And this year there are even two of them.