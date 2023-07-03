Maignan is 28 years old – breaking latest news

Mike Maignan turns 28 today, July 3. The French goalkeeper always decisive with his saves. Last season he discovered an assist man with the launch that triggered Leao for the decisive goal in the 1-0 draw against Sampdoria on Sunday 13 February 2022). Maignan had commented on his (yet another) great day about him: They thought I was in danger because I’m a goalkeeper. But it’s me who strikes, I’m the danger. A clear reference to Breaking Bad, one of the most famous TV series ever, aired between 2008 and 2013. In the sixth episode of the fourth season, in one of the cult scenes of the entire story, Walther White (played by Bryan Cranston ) in fact reveals to his wife Skyler his true nature as a villain with this sentence: I’m not in danger, Skyler. I am the danger. A man opens the door, he gets shot and you think about me? No. I’m the one who knocks.

July 3, 2023 | 18:54

(©) breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

