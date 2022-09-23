Home Sports Maignan, minor injury. Milan oriented to remove him from the Champions list
The muscular problem could prevent the goalkeeper from being on the pitch in the two matches with Chelsea (and against Juve). There is the possibility of replacing him in the Champions League (with Tatarusanu) for 30 days: Mike would return in time for Dinamo

Nothing very serious for Mike Maignan. But the calf injury remedied in last night’s match between France and Austria will still have important consequences for Milan. According to what is filtered by the Bleus circles – reports Le Parisien – the Rossoneri goalkeeper should take between two and three weeks to heal. Maignan, who has already retired from the national team, will therefore certainly be out against Empoli and is far from certain of making it to the matches in London against Chelsea (5 October) and San Siro with Juve (8 October). ).

If Maignan’s recovery were to be deemed unlikely by the Rossoneri staff also for the Meazza match against Chelsea (11 October), Milan would find themselves considering whether to temporarily oust the Frenchman from the Champions list and replace him with Tatarusanu. And this is the prevailing orientation at the moment, pending a more comprehensive prognosis. The only two goalkeepers on the list today are Maignan and Mirante. The Uefa regulation (article 46.2), in the presence of a prognosis of 30 days or more, foresees and allows the replacement of a goalkeeper if there are only two in list A, as in the case of Milan. Maignan, in the event of a decision and immediate communication to Uefa, would re-enter the list just in time to challenge Dinamo Zagreb (25 October) and would then also be able to face the last match of the group against Salzburg.

