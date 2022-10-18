“I have already told the doctors that I want to return to the field, but accelerating is dangerous and I am waiting for the staff’s ok”

You can imagine Mike Maignan staring at the metaphorical hourglass waiting for all the sand to accumulate in the lower part: he wants to get back on the pitch. The French goalkeeper himself confirmed this at the Gran Galà del Calcio in Milan: “I hope to be there against Monza, I want to return and I have already told the doctors. However, it is a delicate injury and it is dangerous, so I will listen to them. day I’m in Milanello to work “. The Rossoneri will host Monza next Saturday at 6 pm, at the Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.

Beyond the stop — But Maignan touched on other issues before the event: “I am very proud to have finished 25th at the Ballon d’Or, this recognition means that we do a good job at Milan and now we have to continue. The impact with Serie A? Not me I was expecting it so beautiful, but it is the result of work and I am happy. Buffon’s words of esteem? He is a football legend, I remember that after a match against PSG we had chatted. At the World Cup? Me or Lloris, Deschamps will decide. We haven’t talked about it, in France we all know that according to the hierarchy he has to play. Mbappé out of the top 5 at the Ballon d’Or? I don’t understand, honestly. “

The full back — Theo Hernandez, author of the best goal against Atalanta, was also awarded at the Football Gala: “It was important as well as the best of my life. But I hope to make even better ones. The national team? time and now I am giving my all to go to the World Cup. It is a difficult championship with many teams close by. We must play football as we know. In the Champions League we believe in passing to the round of 16, we are more mature than last year even if we are young people. We have to work every day, the two missing matches will be important. From the first day at Milan people began to love me, that’s what I like. I do what I know: to play and make the AC Milan fans happy. And we want the second star “ See also «Stronger than the wind» Berrettini flies to the final at Queen's

