Maignan, the Series. Magic Mike aims for an extra-large salary

Mike Maignan is one of the best goalkeepers in recent years, not only in Italy but also in the world. The most important and renowned teams of the old continent have noticed this, but not today.

This is why his current team, Milan would like to extend and also adapt the contract of the French goalkeeper, the existing agreement expires in June 2026, but the Rossoneri club has been frozen by the boy’s entourage. Currently the ’95 class receives a salary of 2.8 million euros per season, and the request in the first talks was 8 million per year, as reported The Corriere della Sera.

The Rossoneri managers were taken aback, also because this request is outside the club’s parameters for the moment, as eight million for a single player would be too much, given the renewals of the other big names expiring, see Lion which is “satisfied” of 5 million per season, and there would be a risk of discontent within the locker room.

Bayern would like him to replace Neuer

The requests of Maignan’s agents go so high also because the former Lille player is desired by many teams, primarily the Bayern Monacowho would like him to replace their long-time goalkeeper Manuel Neuerwho due to age and various injuries no longer offers the guarantees of a few seasons ago.

The German club seems to be serious, and Maignan really seems to be the priority objective of the Bavarian management. Milan, for its part, would not go below 100 million euros to discuss the sale, but this figure could only be a starting price for a sale that would be very painful.

Onana doesn’t convince, United on Maignan

It’s not just Bayern Munich that thinks about it, it does too Premier League look carefully at the negotiations for the contract renewal between Maignan and Milan. In fact, as reported The Sunil Manchester United would be thinking of finding a replacement for André Onanawho arrived in the summer from Inter, and who is not performing as well as the management of the Red Devils would have expected, also given the 47 million pounds spent.

The club with home atOld Trafford he would be willing to make an offer of around 60 million pounds, perhaps a little low to take away the national team goalkeeper World Champion and Milanello. The soap opera is only at the beginning, but surely Magic Mike, if he doesn’t renew he would be a transfer man in the next purchase-sale campaign.

Share this: Facebook

X

