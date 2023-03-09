DEmre Can’s attempts to somehow deal with his disappointment were understandable. The consistent unwillingness to accept such defeats may even be one of Borussia Dortmund’s current strengths. “It was the referee’s fault today,” said the Dortmund midfielder angrily after BVB’s 2-0 defeat at Chelsea, which eliminated the club from the Champions League in the round of 16.

After the intervention of the video assistant, the Londoners were initially awarded a controversial hand penalty, which Kai Havertz was then allowed to execute twice. The German attacker initially hit the ball against the post, but several players ran into the penalty area too early, including Salih Özcan, who then cleared the ball. “I don’t give a shit who ran in before, he hits the post, done, out,” Can rumbled on, referee Danny Makkelie was “arrogant the whole game”.