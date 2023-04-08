Home Sports Mainz 05 draw against Werder Bremen
Mainz 05 draw against Werder Bremen

Mainz 05 draw against Werder Bremen

Dhe FSV Mainz 05 has extended its winning streak in the Bundesliga to eight games without defeat and can continue to dream of Europe. The Rheinhessen had to settle for a 2-2 (0-0) against newly promoted Werder Bremen after a brilliant final phase on Saturday, but as bottom in the table with 41 points they are still in the race for an international starting place.

Ludovic Ajorque put the home side ahead in the 85th minute, which Jens Stage (87th) equalized. After Nelson Weiper made it 2-1 (90′ + 3), Mainz looked like the winners, but Werder struck back again through national striker Niclas Füllkrug (90′ + 5). “It can happen once, but not twice in a game,” FSV sports director Martin Schmidt later complained on the Sky microphone: “It comes from mental lack of concentration, that you feel like a winner and underestimate your opponent.”

It hadn’t looked like such drama for a long time. Although Mainz started briskly, they were unable to create any chances against the compact Werder defense despite initially having clear field advantages. The promoted team from Bremen initially relied primarily on counterattacks, but often lacked the necessary precision. Nevertheless, after 20 minutes the guests had the opportunity to take the lead. National striker Niclas Füllkrug failed with a direct acceptance by FSV goalkeeper Robin Zentner, who reacted quickly.

As a result, the level of the battle-focused game flattened out. Much of the action took place between the penalty areas as both teams lacked the necessary creativity. Again and again long balls were hit, which proved to be an unsuitable means. So it almost inevitably went goalless at the break.

