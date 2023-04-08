Dhe FSV Mainz 05 has extended its winning streak in the Bundesliga to eight games without defeat and can continue to dream of Europe. The Rheinhessen had to settle for a 2-2 (0-0) against newly promoted Werder Bremen after a brilliant final phase on Saturday, but as bottom in the table with 41 points they are still in the race for an international starting place.

Ludovic Ajorque put the home side ahead in the 85th minute, which Jens Stage (87th) equalized. After Nelson Weiper made it 2-1 (90′ + 3), Mainz looked like the winners, but Werder struck back again through national striker Niclas Füllkrug (90′ + 5). “It can happen once, but not twice in a game,” FSV sports director Martin Schmidt later complained on the Sky microphone: “It comes from mental lack of concentration, that you feel like a winner and underestimate your opponent.”

It hadn’t looked like such drama for a long time. Although Mainz started briskly, they were unable to create any chances against the compact Werder defense despite initially having clear field advantages. The promoted team from Bremen initially relied primarily on counterattacks, but often lacked the necessary precision. Nevertheless, after 20 minutes the guests had the opportunity to take the lead. National striker Niclas Füllkrug failed with a direct acceptance by FSV goalkeeper Robin Zentner, who reacted quickly.

As a result, the level of the battle-focused game flattened out. Much of the action took place between the penalty areas as both teams lacked the necessary creativity. Again and again long balls were hit, which proved to be an unsuitable means. So it almost inevitably went goalless at the break.

Shortly after the change, the ball was in the Bremen goal, but Mainz’s celebration of the supposed lead came too early. Anton Stach was offside at the end of the game, so the goal didn’t count. The home side did more for the game again and had two good opportunities after the hour. First Dominik Kohr failed with a header at Werder goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka, then Ajorque narrowly missed with a header.

Bremen now came under more pressure and were only rarely able to set their own offensive accents. At Mainz, the inclusion of Jae-Sung Lee had a positive impact. The lively South Korean could hardly be caught and repeatedly initiated dangerous attacks.

However, the Rheinhessen still didn’t want to score a goal because Edimilson Fernandes (71st) also failed to hit Pavlenka from a tight angle. This almost took revenge a little later, when Füllkrug came to the end completely free, but headed the ball into Zentner’s arms.

Otherwise, the 05s were on the trigger. A good ten minutes before the end, Lee failed twice within a few seconds at Pavlenka, who then had to admit defeat. After a scuffle in the penalty area, the ball bounced at Ajorque’s feet, who finished with a dry low shot. Mainz’s joy was short-lived, however, as Stage immediately equalized with a header. In injury time, events then rolled over.