Mainz 05 fought for a draw at 1. FC Köln

1. FC Köln separated from 1. FSV Mainz 05 1-1 (0-1) in the Bundesliga. Ludovic Ajorque gave Mainz an early lead (17th minute), Dejan Ljubicic equalized for the slightly better team from Cologne (51st). However, FC missed a number of good chances of victory.

“ It’s annoying. We had the winning goal on our feet, so it’s bitter “ , said Cologne’s Jonas Hector in an interview with Sportschau. After the draw, the Cologne team remain in the middle of the table, but continue to work on staying up.

Cologne coach Steffen Baumgart explains after the draw against Mainz why he was so upset about the referee.

Mainz coach Bo Svensson would have liked to have taken more than one point, but thought the draw was fair: “ We must be content. Even though we played very averagely, we got a point away from home. “

With 32 points, this is getting more and more in sight. With 42 points, Mainz is still in the middle of the fight for a place in the European Cup. For the time being, the FSV is seventh.

Mainz takes the lead with the first chance

The game started without major highlights. After a quarter of an hour, the first Mainz attack was successful: Cologne couldn’t clear the ball, Silvan Widmer was allowed to cross from the right and Ajorque kept his foot in the ball in the middle.

The hosts got their first goal after 24 minutes: Eric Martel’s shot landed in the arms of 05 goalkeeper Robin Zentner. FC was now much better: Kingsley Schindler missed a shot from the inside right (30′), Eric Martel’s attempt from distance was just too high (35′). Linton Maina, Davie Selke and Jeff Chabot also failed to get the ball in goal before the break.

Cologne’s Maina negligently forgives

After the change of sides, Köln immediately continued where they left off – this time with success. Ljubicic completed a one-two with Jonas Hector to equalize in the far corner. Immediately after the equalizer, the guests became more active again, the game now swayed back and forth without much chance.

70 minutes were played when all FC supporters had the goal scream on their lips – but Maina shot past the goal alone towards Zentner. With six minutes remaining, Leandro Barreiro’s header went wide, not on target. Ljubicic missed the last chance of the game for Cologne shortly before the end.

“Overall it was a good and intense game, you could see how much both teams wanted to win,” said Cologne coach Steffen Baumgart.

Mainz against the record champions

On the next matchday, 1. FSV Mainz 05 is challenged at home against FC Bayern (Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 3:30 p.m.). At the same time, Cologne is a guest at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.