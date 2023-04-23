The time has come, in the A-Youth Bundesliga the final between Mainz 05 and BVB is coming up today. We tick the encounter live here!

Who will secure the youth football crown? You can get the answer here in the live ticker!

A-Youth Bundesliga Final: 1:1 (0:0) Tore 1:0 Bierschenk (1:0) Lineup Mainz Babatz – Götze, Schulz, Dal, T. Müller – Gruda, Amann, Gleiber (46th Martinovic), Bierschenk – Kaygin (77th Dardari), Weiper Lineup Dortmund Kirsch – Cisse, Collins, Blank, Rothe – Ludwig (62. Onofrietti), Walz, Brunner, Wätjen, Bamba (81. Campbell) – Rijkhoff yellow cards Mainz: Müller (45th + 1st) Dortmund: Blank (75.)

A-Youth Bundesliga final: Mainz 05 vs. BVB NOW in the live ticker 1:1

83. | Compensation out of nothing! A long shot into the 16, where Campbell, who had just come on as a substitute, headed the ball over the outbound Babatz from a tight angle. This is still on with his fist, but he can’t save anything! Babatz didn’t look too good then.

81. | And it will continue to be exchanged diligently. At Dortmund, Bamba is one of the hardest-working players, who ran out of breath towards the end. Campbell gets to go instead.

79. | If I didn’t know better, I’d say the hosts still need to equalize here. Mainz doesn’t let up, keeps running into the black and yellow defence. It’s been a good weekend for FSV: Bayern shot down yesterday, won the U19 championship today. But we’re not quite there yet, ten minutes are still on the clock.

A-Youth Bundesliga Final: Change Mainz

77. | Next change at 05: Dardari comes on for Kaygin, who probably delivered his last game for FSV.

A-Youth Bundesliga Final: Yellow for Blank

75. | Yellow for Blank, who grabs Gruda while entering the penalty area. Clockwise whistles – that was very close to the penalty. Instead, there’s only a free kick, and it ends up nowhere.

73. | That was a few passes too many: FSV are in the majority offensively, don’t find the right moment to finish and end up frittering away the game equipment.

70. | Götze once again causes a stir in the Dortmund defense, he often brings good crosses into the box. This time he gets a free kick on the right wing, which Bierschenk dangerously pulls onto the far post. But nobody gets there anymore.

68. | Whistles in the stadium, the fans would have liked to see a penalty here. Gruder falls after a long ball in the penalty area after body contact with Blank – but that was nothing, well clarified by the Dortmund defender.

65. | A good 25 minutes are still to be completed in the regular playing time. Onofrietti takes heart and tries from a good 25 meters, but the ball sails over the goal.

A-Youth Bundesliga Final: Change Dortmund

62. | Dortmund reacts with the first change: Ludwig goes, Onofrietti comes.

60. | If someone scores the next goal here, it’s more likely to be the hosts. Mainz is currently besieging the opposing goal, hitting three corners in a row – but without it getting too dangerous for BVB.

58. | Breather for all players, Babatz is on the ground with a cramp. The goalkeeper is stretched a bit by the Mainz medical staff, but he can continue for the time being. By the way: it’s his first game in the U19s, Babatz only moved up because of an injury.

56. | Of course, the guests have to put pressure on now, but that also harbors dangers: Mainz has already proven its qualities in the transition game several times.

53. | Dortmund wants to hit back immediately, increases the pace – but doesn’t find a gap right away. First again a lot of midfield banter.

A-Youth Bundesliga Final: Bierschenk to 1:0!

51. | 1:0! Goal for Mainz! And there is the deserved opening goal for the host. Weiper penetrates the penalty area from the left, beats Blank and passes Kirsch into the far corner – the post! Bierschenk is ready for the rebound and only has to insert it.

48. | It doesn’t take long before the joker becomes semi-dangerous for the first time. Pulls from the second row, but a Dortmund leg throws itself in between.

A-Youth Bundesliga Final: Change Mainz

46. | Let’s go, Mainz gets going. Change on the Mainz side: Martinovic replaces Gleiber.

A-Youth Bundesliga final: Mainz 05 vs. BVB in the live ticker half-time break

Mid-term conclusion: Time for us too to catch our breath. It’s a very intense game in front of a great crowd: a lot of midfield actions, a lot of mistakes, but also a few top-class chances. FSV had the more obvious ones, but the guests, especially in the form of Bamba, were always dangerous. That leaves you wanting more.

A-Youth Bundesliga final: Mainz 05 vs. BVB in the live ticker 1st half

45+1 | And that was it, Uhrig whistles for the tea break!

A-Youth Bundesliga Final: Yellow for Müller

45. | Müller puts Bamba in midfield again, this time Uhrig doesn’t hesitate and pulls out a yellow card.

44. | BVB is probably happy when the whistle is blown at break. This time Gleiber pulls from behind the left corner of the penalty area, Mainz approaches.

43. | The next corner for Mainz. Again no direct danger, but Dal gets a shot from the second row. Deflected, the ball lands out of bounds.

40. | The Mainz fans are in a good mood here, cheering on their team again shortly before the break – but they are currently lacking the brilliant ideas. Nevertheless: great atmosphere in the MEWA Arena!

38. | As soon as I write it, Dortmund pulls on and quickly comes to the Mainz penalty area via the right side, where Bamba Rijkhoff alludes. He can’t quite control the ball and leaves it in Babatz’ safe hands. There would have been more!

37. | Things on the field have calmed down a bit now. BVB slows down, plays the ball through the defensive line, and Mainz doesn’t press quite as high.

34. | Almost the first box of the game, Müller can only stop Bamba in the switching game by holding on. Uhrig finds clear words for this – but keeps the yellow to himself for now.

32. | What a game, two or three goals could have been scored here – and both teams are keeping up the pace.

30. | It goes in quick succession, this time again in the Mainz box. Corner for black and yellow, Babatz palms the ball right in front of Bamba’s feet, but his shot gets stuck in the Mainz bulwark, where Babatz keeps it in the follow-up.

28. | Another chance for the 05s! Dahl nailed a “clarifying” header from Dortmund from a good 21 meters to the crossbar, and Weiper hit the follow-up shot over it from the same position.

26. | Now it’s getting restless on the other side as well, Babatz wants to block a back pass, but shoots a Dortmund striker. The involuntary one-two ends up again with the Mainz goalkeeper – lucky!

24. | That would almost have been 1-0 – Weiper almost has to do that. Again on the right side Götze hits the ball into the penalty area, where Weiper is completely blank in Cissé’s back and volleys the ball over it directly in front of the box. Jersey is pulled over his head, he gets angry.

21. | Dortmund seems to be spurred on by the chance, stepping on the gas in the direction of the Mainz box – but that makes the Ruhrpottklub susceptible to counterattacks. After winning the ball, FSV switched quickly down the right flank, but Gleiber needed too long to control the ball near the penalty spot and gave Collins time to put his foot in between.

19. | First big chance for BVB! Bamba dances out several defenders on the half-right and works from the edge of the penalty area onto the box – Babatz clears for a corner, which poses no threat to Mainz.

17. | Another ball conquest by Mainz in Dortmund’s build-up play. Cissé is here, clear it out.

14. | After a good 15 minutes it’s time for a first interim conclusion: Mainz doesn’t let the underdog role be seen here, they really step on the gas. All in all, it’s a very intense game and even if the really big chances don’t materialize – you can tell that both teams want to play forward.

12. | Corner kick for the home team, Kaygin heads a Dortmunder on the second post. The next corner, but this time Kirsch is there and fishes it out of thin air.

10. | Kaygin is placed near the touchline and stays on the ground for a good minute. The Mainz medical team comes running, but it looks like the ten could continue.

8. | Great high ball to Weiper, who plucks it nicely out of the air in front of the Dortmund box, but is stopped by Captain Collins before he can finish. No big opportunities for FSV yet – but if they keep playing forward, it’s only a matter of time.

6. | Dortmund can also do that quite well, the game is quite safe in their own defense. A long ball forward, but it lands directly at Babatz.

4. | After a bit of back and forth, the hosts now slow down a bit and play the ball through their own ranks.

3. | Mainz is putting a lot of pressure here, winning the ball in the Dortmund half. Kaygin’s cross is blocked and Gleiber pulls the rebound onto the goal. But no problem for Kirsch.

1. | Not even played for a minute, a murmur goes through the crowd. Mainz plays a long ball forward and penetrates into the Dortmund penalty area. But Rothe stands there and clarifies.

1. | And straight into the 90 minutes, accompanied by fan choirs, the Dortmunders toast. BVB in yellow, Mainz in red, everything as usual.

A-Youth Bundesliga final: Mainz 05 vs. BVB NOW in the live ticker – before the start

Before start: The players step onto the field, the national anthem is played, so a few quick words about the referee: Ben Henry Uhrig. That’s it.

Before start: It’s about to start, with a good 10 minutes to go before the kick-off takes place. Time to take a look at the lineups:

Mainz 05: Babatz – Götze, Schulz, Dal, T. Müller – Gruda, Amann, Gleiber, Bierschenk – Kaygin, Weiper

Babatz – Götze, Schulz, Dal, T. Müller – Gruda, Amann, Gleiber, Bierschenk – Kaygin, Weiper BVB: Kirsch – Cisse, Collins, Blank, Rothe – Ludwig, Walz, Brunner, Wätjen, Bamba – Rijkhoff

Before start: The guests bring significantly more final experience with them today. A total of eleven times the youth team of Borussia was in the final of the Bundesliga, nine times they brought the championship home. Mainz, on the other hand, has only won one title so far, against today’s opponent. In 2009, FSV won 2-1 against Dortmund. Who prevails today? We’ll get back to you here shortly before the game.

Before start: The game will be played in the MEWA Arena in Mainz, kick-off is at 11 a.m.

Before start: Hello and welcome to the final of the A-Youth Bundesliga between Mainz 05 and BVB.

A-Youth Bundesliga final: Mainz 05 vs. BVB today on TV and live stream

If you want to watch the match between Mainz and Dortmund live today, you can do so for free. Sky shows the duel free of charge on different platforms: on the one hand YouTube live, to the other on skysport.de. Both events start at 10:45 a.m.

