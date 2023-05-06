Mainz-Schalke: host changes stadium regulations – DerWesten.de

FC Schalke 04 have to play at FSV Mainz 05 on Friday evening (5 May, 8:30 p.m.). In the 05s, Thomas Reis’ team is about building on the second half against Bremen (2:1) and scoring an important three points.

Blue and white can once again rely on their supporters. Numerous fans will support FC Schalke 04 in Mainz. Due to the many guest fans, the FSV is even changing its stadium regulations!

Mainz-Schalke: S04 fans are also allowed outside the guest block

It’s not the first time that Schalke have brought a huge number of fans with them to the away game. When blue and white go on a journey, many follow. In Mainz, they can look forward to the special rules of the FSV. Because contrary to what is anchored in the stadium regulations, Mainz also allows guest fans in blocks outside the guest block.

There are often big discussions and even disputes, because many visiting fans can be found in “normal” home blocks. The home club anticipates this and sets up a new order for the blocks next to the guest sector especially for the game against Schalke. Because unlike usual, guest fans are not only allowed in the neutral blocks, but even welcome. The club communicated this in a flyer in the stadium.

++ Mainz – Schalke: Urgent warning – fan fraud at the stadium! “Don’t fall for it” ++

Mainz 05 pleads for “tolerance, respect and fairness in the stadium”. “Therefore, all fans of the visiting team are welcome to carry their flags and colors in Blocks F and G,” the notice said. The condition: a “friendly and respectful treatment of all fans”. An extraordinary measure that should contribute to peaceful coexistence in the stadium.

Show content from Twitter At this point there is external content from Twitter that is recommended by our editors. It complements the article and can be displayed and hidden again with one click. I consent to this external content being displayed to me. Personal data can be transmitted to the provider of the content and third-party services.

There is still a risk of being thrown out

But despite this unusual measure, anyone who does not implement this or does not comply with it is threatened with being thrown out. The home club is primarily aimed at S04 fans. “People who do not accept these rules must either take off their guest clothes or be expelled directly from the stadium,” the club said. Mainz still hope that it doesn’t have to come to that and that the “leap of faith” is appreciated.

More news:

So there is good news for S04 fans even before kick-off. It’s not the norm to be greeted so warmly as away fans. Whether Schalke have something to smile about after the kick-off depends on their team. In any case, the team can look forward to strong support.