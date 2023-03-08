Home Sports Maïva Hamadouche passes the writing for the police officer competition
Sports

Maïva Hamadouche passes the writing for the police officer competition

by admin
Maïva Hamadouche passes the writing for the police officer competition

“I always put boxing first, which is still the case, specifies the young Frenchwoman. But, to feel good, to blossom, I need an evolution in the police. Succeeding in writing was a great source of pride. It’s exceptional that a top athlete succeeds in this competition. I am lucky to be supported by the police hierarchy, including Mr. Jérôme Foucaud, director of public order and traffic in Paris, since I am currently assigned to the 12th intervention company in Paris. »

See also  Lukaku apologizes: I am sorry for the previous remarks and work hard to restore everyone’s trust in me

You may also like

The portraits of Kenyan athletes, the shots where...

The basketball association reports that Yao Ming was...

WDR-Sport: After insult: Bensebaini is also blocked

2023 USFL tickets officially on sale at all...

Ditaji Kambundji sprints towards world class

The penis of a patient is shortened by...

Champions League: BVB is still a long way...

TTC Neu-Ulm with Dimitrij Ovtcharov is allowed in...

Manchester United: Erik ten Hag says Bruno Fernandes...

Table tennis: Despite the withdrawal from the Bundesliga:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy