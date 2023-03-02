More resilience. More strength. More hope. Fulfilling the wish of a child suffering from a serious pathology is able to trigger positive experiences, which prove to be decisive during the path of illness and medical treatment. Make-A-Wish Italia it has already made 2,600 wishes come true, which have allowed all those children to rediscover joy, which have given them courage and strength by putting aside fear and worry, which have given optimism to many families.

The non-profit organization founded in Genoa by Sune Frontani in 2004 is a real team, which expands on the occasion of one of the most awaited sporting and solidarity events in all of Italy. Now in its twenty-first edition, the Lenovo Relay Marathon, a unique opportunity to take part in a major sporting event by marrying a solidarity project. And, also this year, Make-A-Wish adheres as “Silver Charity Partner”setting itself the challenge of forming 32 teams that will run with the Association’s bib to make a difference in the lives of these children and to change as many lives as possible.

The route will develop through the center of Milan and can be tackled in its entirety (42 km) or in relay over 4 fractions of variable distance between 7 and 13 km. Joining the Make-A-Wish team literally means Running for a dream: a unique opportunity to fulfill the desire of many children and teenagers who are waiting hopefully for that unforgettable moment, and to become an Ambassador of the same cause and of the same values.

In particular, for companies the Lenovo Relay Marathon represents the possibility of doing Team Building, encouraging employees and collaborators to form their team to face this important solidarity competition. Because unity is strength and together it is possible to amplify fundraising, through the Rete del Dono portal on the official page or by creating your own personal page.

THE NETWORK OF THE GIFT. Not just runners: unity is strength and joining a team means boosting fundraising by becoming Fundraiser through the Rete del Dono portal.

Everyone, companies and individuals, can join Make-A-Wish to form a team and find more energy, more strength and resilience.

How to join the project?

By visiting the Milano Marathon website, in the Relay Marathon section, you will access a page where you can choose Make-A-Wish among the Charities to support.

Following the instructions, it will be possible to create the team (made up of 4 people) and pre-register for the relay (choosing fractions from 7 km to 13 km).

Registration form:

