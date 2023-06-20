Make history!Li Mengcheng is China’s first WNBA outside starter_Zhejiang Online

Make history!Li Mengcheng is China‘s first WNBA outside starter

In the WNBA regular season on June 17, the Mysterious People where the Chinese player Li Meng belongs beat the Mercury team 88:69. Due to the absence of the team’s starting No. 2 Crowder due to an ankle injury, Li Meng started the game, the first start of her WNBA career, making her the first outside player in Chinese history to start in the WNBA.

She set a number of records in this game: 27 minutes of playing time set a new high, and she scored 4 three-pointers in a single game to create a new personal high, which is also a record for Chinese players in the WNBA. In addition, after this game, Li Meng scored a total of 40 points in her WNBA career, surpassing the 31 points of Miao Lijie, a Chinese women’s basketball player, and setting a new high in WNBA history for a Chinese women’s basketball outside player.

Li Meng encountered a big challenge after joining the mysterious people this season. She played in the WNBA for the first time and needed to adapt and adjust in many aspects. In the first few games of the season, Li Meng played less time and had limited opportunities. However, as the season progressed, Li Meng spent more time with the team, and his playing time gradually increased. As the most powerful and aggressive player in the Chinese women’s basketball team, Li Meng’s three-point shooting percentage in the WNBA this season has exceeded 40%. Get your foot in the door and get a starting spot.

In the WNBA, the mysterious people are by no means underdogs. They won the WNBA championship in 2019 and have the top star Elena in the league. In Washington, 8% of the residents regard the Mystics as their favorite team, which is the same as another local basketball team, the NBA Wizards. Due to the team’s abundant wing reserves, Li Meng, who plays the No. 3 position in China, changed to the No. 2 position in Mysterious Man, playing more of a pitcher and switching sharp knife roles. Li Meng’s teammate, Crowder, who has played for many Chinese clubs including the Zhejiang Women’s Basketball Team, is very familiar with Chinese players. With her super organizational skills and the help of All-Star guard Atkins, Li Meng It is expected to further refine the technology and maximize its potential.

The importance of the Women’s Basketball Asia Cup competition has been greatly increased by FIBA’s cancellation of the Olympic qualifying preliminaries originally scheduled to be held in November. It is reported that the top four in the Women’s Basketball Asian Cup will not only get a seat in the 2024 Olympic Women’s Basketball Qualifying Tournament, but also a direct quota for the 2026 Women’s Basketball World Cup. Xu and Yang Liwei, who was cut by the Los Angeles Sparks. In an interview, Li Meng said that it is her responsibility to fight for the country. While striving for good results for the mysterious man in the WNBA, she will go all out when she returns to the national team and bring to the team what she has learned in the WNBA. .

