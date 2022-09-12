Original title: Makeover! Barcelona fights Bayern again, how much do you think I look like before?

On September 12, Beijing time, Barcelona announced the squad for the Champions League against Bayern. Compared with the first round of the Champions League group stage last season, the Barcelona lineup can be said to be a makeover and radiant.

In the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League group stage, Barcelona and Bayern were in the same group. In the first round of the group stage, Barcelona lost 0-3 at home to Bayern and scored 0 shots on target, which was greatly ridiculed. Interestingly, Lewandowski, who played for Bayern in that game, scored twice.

The two sides competed against Bayern 3-0 at home against Barcelona for the second time, and finally sent the La Liga giants to the Europa League.

It’s not that the enemies are not together. This season, the two teams have been drawn into the same group again, forming the deadliest group together with the victory of Inter Milan and Bilsen. At 3:00 on September 14th, Beijing time, Barcelona will go to the Allianz Arena again to challenge their old rival Bayern, who double-killed them last season.

But this time, Lewandowski has joined Barcelona and has contributed 9 goals and 2 assists in 6 games, and the roster of Barcelona and last season’s first game has undergone fundamental changes:

September 15, 2021 3:00 Barcelona 0-3 Bayern squad:

Goalkeeper: 1-Ter Stegen, 13-Neto, 26-Pegna

Defender: 2-Dest, 3-Pique, 4-Araujo, 15-Lenglet, 18-Alba, 20-Roberto, 22-Mingesa, 23-Umtiti, 24 -Eric Garcia, 31-Barder

Midfield: 5-Busquets, 6-Pujic, 14-Coutinho, 16-Pedri, 21-Frankie-De Jong, 28-Nico, 30-Gavi

Forward: 9-Depay, 11-Demir, 17-Luc De Jong

September 14, 2022 3:00 Barcelona away battle Bayern squad:

Goalkeepers: 1-Ter Stegen, 26-Pegna, 36-Turners

Defender: 2-Bellelin, 3-Pique, 4-Araujo, 15-Christensen, 17-Alonso, 18-Alba, 20-Roberto, 23-Conde, 24- Eric Garcia, 28-Bard

Midfielder: 5- Busquets, 8- Pedri, 19- Casey, 21- De Jong, 30- Garvey, 32- Pablo Torre

Forward: 7-Dembele, 9-Lewand, 10-Fati, 11-Ferran-Torres, 14-Depay, 22-Rafinha

