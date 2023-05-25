Mäki in the film as a Finnish client. Acting? I’m not a champion of it, she claims

In it, Mäki plays an important Finnish client, which was quite a close role for the native of Seinajöki, who has a Finnish father. “And it was done in fifteen minutes, so it didn’t even interfere with my training,” recounted Mäki, who, in addition to English, was able to use her knowledge of sharper expressions from Finnish in the film.

He already has enough experience with the camera from various events, but he does not rush into larger film projects, for example, following the example of kayaker Vavřinec Hradilk. “It would depend on the circumstances, but I don’t think I’d be good at acting,” she says with a smile.

In addition, all her time is now occupied by family and athletic life. In front of the eyes of her closest friends, she won the eighth-place team in Turnov on Tuesday at the Ludvík Daňka Memorial in 2:05.28, knocking a few hundredths off her time from the extra league in Brno.

“I expected it to be even faster, but I pulled again at the end compared to the extralize, where I no longer had a gear at the end. I also trained in two phases during the week, so maybe I was a little tired, but it’s time, the bigger races won’t come until June,” she says.

On Saturday, at the extra league in Pilsen, she will rather try to help her training colleague Karolína Sasynová reach the limit for the under-23 European Championship, the first sharp 15-teamer is planned for June 4 in Chořov.

The season will culminate in August at the World Championships, where the new track will not be progressed from time trials, but only directly according to the order. This leaves a slight advantage for the later heats and semi-finals, in which the competitors knew what time they needed to run.