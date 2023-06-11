Makkabi Berlin first Jewish club in the DFB Cup

Status: 03.06.2023 6:40 p.m

Oberliga club TuS Makkabi Berlin wrote German football history and on Saturday (June 3rd, 2023) was the first Jewish club to qualify for the main round of the DFB Cup.

Makkabi won the duel of the underdogs for the Berlin State Cup against Sparta Lichtenberg in the Mommsen Stadium 3-1 (1-1, 0-1) after extra time. Daniel Hänsch (13th minute / penalty kick) gave Sparta, the champions of the sixth-rate Berlin league, the lead. Tim Häußler (51st) managed to equalize.

Makkabi came to the premiere triumph in the state cup in extra time through an own goal by Lukas Noack (118th) and Caner Öczin (120th + 5). Makkabi is playing in the first main round of the DFB Cup for the first time.

“The club was banned 75 years ago”

“It’s something historic for the club, we’ve come this far for the first time. Especially with the history we have here: 75 years ago the club was banned. It means a lot to us, sporty with a multi-cultural squad make a splash” TuS captain Doron Bruck was euphoric after the game.

On June 18, the Berliners will eagerly follow the draw, in which a first or second division team is guaranteed as an opponent.

Participation in the final was a sensation

The first round will be played from August 11th to 14th. Almost 210,000 euros are a considerable financial fixed amount for TuS Makkabi.

Both teams had sensationally reached the final. Lichtenberg knocked out record champions and regional league club BFC Dynamo in the semi-finals furiously 5-1. Makkabi also prevailed against a fourth division team in a 3-2 win against defending champion Viktoria Berlin.

Great importance for the Jewish community

Even before the final, club board member Michael Koblenz said to the “kicker”: “For everyone associated with this club, it is a huge emotional experience. For the Jewish community in Germany, the game has a meaning that goes beyond the borders of Berlin. What we are particularly pleased about is that finally not only the Club reports when there are anti-Semitic incidents. That makes us incredibly proud, it’s the fulfillment of a dream.”

This dream is now continuing – on the big stage of the DFB Cup and then in the future, according to Koblenz, possibly with the aim of aiming for promotion to the regional league.