Makoke attacks Kiko Matamoros: “Piece of actor, they had to give you an Oscar”

A few days ago Kiko Matamoros and Marta López Álamo got marriedy makoke He did not want to miss the opportunity to give his honest opinion about the wedding. Of course, she has done it with enough irony and sarcasm.

“I am sad and sorrowful. I have missed the wedding of the year. It has been bleak. Right now my dearest ex-husband, Marta and he are newlyweds and I have missed it. I trust and I hope that now that you have put God and the church as witness, it was not a lie, because if not, Kiko will be in mortal sin “Makoke said in a video for the ‘Fiesta’ program.

But it is that she has not only wanted to attack who her husband was, but has also taken the opportunity to directly attack the 26-year-old with a warning: “I wanted to address the brand new wife: I hope the same does not happen to you.”

He also warned her about what it was going to be like to live with Matamoros: “I hope that on your wedding list have asked for ear plugs. I hope that you have already filled your freezer with a lot of chicken and a lot of vegetables to make the porridge which I gladly stopped doing five years ago”.

And if that wasn’t enough, not happy with everything she had already said before, to finish, he dedicated a few more words to the collaborator of ‘Sálvame’, who will no longer participate in the program after the episode that will air on June 23: “I hope your honeymoon has started on the right foot, not like mine, although you are going to have a lot of free time now to enjoy”.

“I wish you absolute happiness”, Makoke said to end despite all the attacks he had sent to the couple previously. In addition, she also assures that she has no reason to wish them harm, something that did not seem to be the case from her previous comments despite the fact that she herself has expressed it that way.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

