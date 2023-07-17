Maky likes her peace, but I believe she can handle the pressure, says Vondroušová’s husband

“Of course, I’m very happy, but mostly I’m in shock. Even though Maky has an excellent season, no one expected it. Some tournaments went well, others less so. But above all, I notice a huge shift in her head. She has improved a lot in that one. I always wait, I didn’t expect that he would play well, but that he would win Wimbledon,” said Šimek, who works as a project manager for an IT company that develops information systems for airports and railway stations.

He didn’t arrive in London until Saturday’s final, until then Vondroušová joked at his address that he had to look after the cat Frankie at home. However, he supported the tennis player from a distance, including in the quarterfinals with the American Jessica Pegula, when they communicated with each other during the interruption of the decisive third set.

“It wasn’t that hot. Although Maky said in English on the press that we talked on the phone, but we only texted each other. It wasn’t like I gave her some worldly advice. Rather, she could have complained to me,” Simek described. “She spewed everything that was wrong at me, so I wrote to her: ‘Sure, but I think you’re playing a good match and you haven’t lost yet. Your opponent can also help you, because it’s a lot at stake’,” he added.

He didn’t say anything to Vondroušová before the final with the Tunisian Uns Džábirová. He wanted her not to be stressed and to enjoy the game. “That is the most important thing for her. When she goes to the court and realizes that tennis is not work, but also fun, she plays the best. It is difficult to maintain this attitude in difficult moments. But now she has managed it,” Simek pointed out.

They have been married since last year, but have known each other for many years. That is also why Šimek sees a shift in the tennis player. “Maky is specific compared to other players in that she doesn’t take tennis as a job. She lives it. At a tournament, for example, she plays two matches a day and then plays tennis at the hotel. She watches other people’s matches and enjoys it. Maybe it’s wrong , but at the same time you can see how he lives through sport,” said Šimek.

In addition to the wedding, last year Vondroušová dealt with convalescence after an operation on an injured wrist. For this reason as well, the Wimbledon title is exceptional for Šimek. “It was not known how he would play and if he would ever return to full strength. That he will win Wimbledon in a year is inhuman and completely incomprehensible to me,” he said. He supported his wife in difficult times. “At one point, no one really knew what to do next and if anything could be done about it. There were very dark moments and the question of whether he would still be able to play hung in the air. That’s what makes this title more valuable,” added Šimek.

In his eyes, Vondroušová is purposeful, but phlegmatic at the same time. She doesn’t seek attention, she likes her peace. “Someone likes to go to parties, celebrate and always have a drink with a bunch of friends. Maky is rather calmer. He prefers to watch a series at home and relax more than, for example, with alcohol. He is a relatively calm person in this respect, almost an introvert,” he described the new Wimbledon champion Šimek.

Photo: Dylan Martinez, Reuters

Markéta Vondroušová with her trophy for winning Wimbledon 2023.

At the same time, he knows that now there will be interest in Vondroušová. “It started from the quarter-finals and after the semi-finals it was completely extreme. Even I was completely done with all the hustle and bustle. There are a huge number of messages, sponsors are calling with offers, the pressure is getting stronger and you want to be ready for the match,” described Šimek . Arrivals and tickets for other family and team members were also dealt with before the final. “It was a hell of a hoot. I don’t understand how she managed the final all the more because I was completely drained on Friday night,” he smiled.

As for interest, Vondroušová can already draw on experience from the past. “The big advantage is that she has already experienced the finals of Roland Garros and the Olympics. Although this is probably a little more. We’ll see. I will try to make it easier for her as much as possible and help her not to be disgusted by all the interest in tennis,” added Šimek.

