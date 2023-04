The first of the two 100% Spanish series of the Basketball Champions League Playoffs starts with a dominance by Unicaja Malaga: the winners of the last Copa del Rey leave no way out in Murcia, even reaching +30 in Game 1, in a match that however, he records the injury to Alberto Diaz.

For Malaga 19 by Brizuela and 10 by Dedovic; for Murcia the top scorer is Pustovyi at 11.