A phone call between the president of Coni Giovanni Malagò and the former CEO of Sky Italia Andrea Zappia, dating back to June 2020 and ended up in the proceedings of an investigation by the Milan prosecutor’s office (with a request for archiving) on ​​television rights, contains references to executives of football destined to trigger controversy. Malagò’s phone was intercepted. The revelation is from the Republic. The presidents of the “true criminals” Serie A clubs. And the Via Rosellini League “is an organization governed by private law… otherwise they would arrest them all because they had been found guilty of corruption six years ago…”. And again, speaking of individuals. Preziosi, former president of Genoa, “a real offender”, while Lotito: the boss. “And our friends, Juventus and Roma, are as guilty as he is. Because in the end, or for one reason or another, they gave up fighting or indulged him and became accomplices in his adventures…”.