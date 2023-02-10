The words of the president of Coni on the short track champion who had threatened to compete in the next Olympics with another nation: “My trust in her is 100% unchanged”. And on Paola Egonu in Sanremo: “she spoke in a moderate and important way, I am happy with her message”
THE RECONSTRUCTION OF THE FONTANA CASE
Arianna Fontana will continue to compete with Italy at the next Olympics. This was stated by Giovanni Malagò, president of Coni, on the sidelines of the presentation of the Volley-School. “She called me last weekend and we talked several times. I want to tell you: it is not in dispute that Arianna Fontana does not continue to compete for Italy and I think this is good news. I’m not saying that she was misinterpreted, but she didn’t have the precision to tell her state of mind due to some considerations made in some moments of her career. I also talked about it with Gios, if there are open questions they must be detailed. Then whoever has to judge will make her assessments. At the end of these phone calls, my trust in Arianna is 100% unchanged”.
Fontana’s outburst: what had happened
At the end of January, the blue champion had vented on social media and explained her position towards the Federation. “I’m considering doing the Olympics with the USA,” he said. “There have been no constructive communications about my participation in the 1926 Olympic Games from the FISG after, since last April, there have been admissions by the FISG president of mistakes made and promises that have never been been maintained. The staff remains, in part, what has allowed athletes to target me during training and this is not acceptable. The road ahead of me is not easy, but I know that I will no longer tolerate technical and federal personnel making decisions to isolate me without taking responsibility for those decisions.”
“Egonu protagonist in the national team”
Malagò has dealt with many topics. The Olympics, football and also the opening to a return to the national team of Paola Egonu, who was co-host in Sanremo. “The national discourse is not up to me, but to the technicians. Having said that, I am convinced that she will certainly be one of the protagonists of our team. On the affirmation of the blue champions who defined Italy “a racist country”, he instead added: “Sono happy with her words and in my opinion she was very good. You said things in a moderate and important way. You and I know that I worked for several months to go to Sanremo, I’m happy with the great message”.
“Stadio Roma? We will go to checkers”
“Congratulations to the two subjects involved: the Municipality and Roma football. In a short time they have reached an essential resolution”. Giovanni Malagò said so, commenting on the resolution of the Capitoline council on the public interest for the new project for the Roma stadium. “I think that unlike previous administrations with this certificate you will go to checkers. I hope that Lazio too will soon identify an area for one of its stadiums. It would be an upgrade for the city,” added Malagò.