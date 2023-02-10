The words of the president of Coni on the short track champion who had threatened to compete in the next Olympics with another nation: “My trust in her is 100% unchanged”. And on Paola Egonu in Sanremo: “she spoke in a moderate and important way, I am happy with her message” THE RECONSTRUCTION OF THE FONTANA CASE

Arianna Fontana will continue to compete with Italy at the next Olympics. This was stated by Giovanni Malagò, president of Coni, on the sidelines of the presentation of the Volley-School. “She called me last weekend and we talked several times. I want to tell you: it is not in dispute that Arianna Fontana does not continue to compete for Italy and I think this is good news. I’m not saying that she was misinterpreted, but she didn’t have the precision to tell her state of mind due to some considerations made in some moments of her career. I also talked about it with Gios, if there are open questions they must be detailed. Then whoever has to judge will make her assessments. At the end of these phone calls, my trust in Arianna is 100% unchanged”.

Fontana’s outburst: what had happened At the end of January, the blue champion had vented on social media and explained her position towards the Federation. “I’m considering doing the Olympics with the USA,” he said. “There have been no constructive communications about my participation in the 1926 Olympic Games from the FISG after, since last April, there have been admissions by the FISG president of mistakes made and promises that have never been been maintained. The staff remains, in part, what has allowed athletes to target me during training and this is not acceptable. The road ahead of me is not easy, but I know that I will no longer tolerate technical and federal personnel making decisions to isolate me without taking responsibility for those decisions.” See also Milan Cortina 2026, Letizia Moratti chosen as CEO

“Egonu protagonist in the national team” Malagò has dealt with many topics. The Olympics, football and also the opening to a return to the national team of Paola Egonu, who was co-host in Sanremo. “The national discourse is not up to me, but to the technicians. Having said that, I am convinced that she will certainly be one of the protagonists of our team. On the affirmation of the blue champions who defined Italy “a racist country”, he instead added: “Sono happy with her words and in my opinion she was very good. You said things in a moderate and important way. You and I know that I worked for several months to go to Sanremo, I’m happy with the great message”.

“Stadio Roma? We will go to checkers” “Congratulations to the two subjects involved: the Municipality and Roma football. In a short time they have reached an essential resolution”. Giovanni Malagò said so, commenting on the resolution of the Capitoline council on the public interest for the new project for the Roma stadium. “I think that unlike previous administrations with this certificate you will go to checkers. I hope that Lazio too will soon identify an area for one of its stadiums. It would be an upgrade for the city,” added Malagò.

beijing 2022 Most Azzurri with medals: Fontana surpasses Belmondo The blue expedition to Peking surpasses Albertville in number of medals. Memorable editions closed in 4th place from Grenoble ’68 to Lillehammer ’94, the latter the richest ever for the Azzurri (20 medals). Let’s find out which are our most decorated athletes among all 23 Olympic editions BEIJING, NEWS AND LIVE RESULTS – CALENDAR – RESULTS – MEDALS See also Football, Alessio Cragno returns to blue MARTINA VALCEPINA (3 medals, short track). One of the protagonists of the latest editions, as well as sister of the younger Arianna. Together with her (and not only) he conquered silver in Beijing in the 2000 m medley relay, her third in three consecutive editions. Always in the relay, in fact, she had won a silver in Pyeongchang and a bronze in Sochi 2014 DOMINIK WINDISCH (3 medals, biathlon). Markus’ younger brother, a biathlete like him, the blue from Rasun-Anterselva boasts three bronze medals among his results at the Winter Olympics: mixed relay in Sochi, then a second in Pyeongchang where he also reached the podium in the 10 km sprint CRISTIAN ZORZI (3 medals, cross-country skiing). Originally from Moena in Trentino, protagonist in the 4×10 km in Turin which won gold together with his companions Valbusa, Di Centa and Piller Cottrer. It was not “Zorro”‘s only medal at the Winter Games, he who in Salt Lake City conquered a silver (4×10 km relay) and a bronze in the 1.5 km free technique sprint for one of the great sprinters in the blue background

