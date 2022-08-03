Original title: Malaysia: very satisfied with my performance, can’t wait to play in the Premier League

Live it on August 4th Manchester United’s new aid, Malaysia, was interviewed on the club’s official website not long ago and talked about a number of related topics.

– joined Manchester United

I am very excited. I want to start the season in the best possible way and can’t wait to play in the Premier League. The last few weeks have been great, the manager, the coaching staff, the teammates – everyone has been very nice to me.

– Ten Hag

I’ve had a good feeling for him since our first call, and it’s even more so now. The coach is very focused on training and we all enjoy that.

We can all learn a lot from him, which is good for all of us. I’m just trying to play where I should be and keep improving. Delighted to be joining Manchester United.

– other new recruits

I played against Lisandro in the Eredivisie and it’s great to be team-mate with him now.

Eriksson is also great, he can also speak Dutch. We all adapted well and had a good pre-season, I’m happy with my performance, but there’s always room for improvement and I’ve had a lot of communication with the coaching staff.

