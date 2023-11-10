Malaysian GP: Alex Marquez flies in the second free practice

The first day of testing for the Malaysian Grand Prix ended with a name you don’t expect in front of everyone, that of Alex Marquez: the Spaniard for Ducati Gresini to set the best time, breaking up the world championship fight between Francesco Bagnaia e Jorge Martin, who enter the top ten with the 8th and 2nd time respectively. With a time of 1’57″823, Marquez junior trailed Martin by 174 thousandths. Bagnaia was less brilliant but managed to access Q2 without too many worries and said he was satisfied with his performances. The reigning world champion finished with the eighth fastest time, just under six tenths off KTM, con Jack Miller e Brad Binder who managed to get the RC16s into third and fourth position. Completing the top 5 is Maverick Vinales’ Aprilia. A day to forget instead for Aleix Espargaro, who after crashing in Free Practice 1, crashed three more times in the second session, fortunately without serious consequences but finished in 20th place and will have to start from Q1 tomorrow.

Satisfied “Pecco” Bagnaia: “Good sensations”

He is satisfied Francesco Bagnaia. The Ducati rider closed the second session with the eighth fastest time and, as he underlined to the microphones, the sensations Sky Sport “they were good”. “It was one of the best Fridays in a long time – Bagnaia’s words -. I felt good and had good sensations, with used tires I went fast and this was fundamental. The first time attack it came out very well, while the second one unfortunately I made a little mistake during the lap. However, it was good to have had so much speed right from the start which this year has often been a problem.”I am satisfied with the sensations I had – he added -. This weekend we left with a set-up better than the other times: this time I immediately felt good on the bike. We made a good step especially on the left corners, we found a better team: unfortunately in the two time attack I lost something on the last corner. On a moral level it would have been good to stay in front, but that’s still fine. We made small changes compared to the race in Thailand, this is a similar track and we got off to a good start straight away.”

Ducati still dominates in Sepang

Once again, the vast majority of bikes that will take part in Q2 they are Ducatis: there are in fact also the two of the Mooney VR46, with Luca Marini sixth and Marco Bezzecchi ninth, and that of Johann Zarco which completes the top 10 for Prima Pramac Racing. The list of riders who have guaranteed direct access to Q2 ends with Fabio Quartararo, seventh at just over half a second with his Yamaha while Franco Morbidelli is the first of the excluded, given that he finds himself 11th by just 84 thousandths after being the protagonist of a great save at turn 9. In his wake is Enea Bastianini, who with the second official Ducati will also have to go through Q1. As well as Fabio Di Giannantonio, 14th with the Gresini Racing Ducati, also behind Augusto Fernandez’s GasGas Tech3. It was another difficult session for the Hondas. Marc Marquez tried several times to catch his brother Alex’s hook, but in the end he closed down a gap of almost a second, finishing 15th.

