Malaysian martial arts team seeks redemption at Hangzhou Asian Games

Title: Malaysian Martial Arts Team Looks to Redeem Itself at Hangzhou Asian Games

(Hangzhou Comprehensive News, 24th November) After a disappointing start to the Hangzhou Asian Games, the Malaysian martial arts team is determined to turn things around and compete for glory on Monday.

Tomorrow, the team’s hopes will lie with Chen Xinyuan as he competes in the men’s Tai Chi Sword and Tai Chi events. Chen Xinyuan proved his talent earlier by winning a bronze medal in the same event at this year’s SEA Games in Cambodia. In the previous Jakarta Games in 2018, the Malaysian martial arts team finished in 10th place in the men’s Tai Chi Sword and Tai Chi competition, led by Luo Zhechang.

However, the Malaysian Wushu team will not have any contestants in the women’s Changquan event.

In swimming, Malaysian athletes Liang Xinren, Alvin, and Xu Benwei will strive to reach the top in their respective events. Liang Xinren, who holds the national record in the men’s 50-meter freestyle, will aim to break his own record, set earlier this year at 23.07 seconds. Alvin will compete in the men’s 50-meter backstroke, and Xu Benwei will participate in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke. The Malaysian swimming team will also compete in the 4x200m freestyle relay.

Malaysian shooter Hariz will represent the country in the men’s individual 10-meter air rifle competition.

In addition, the three-person basketball and sepak takraw competitions will commence on Monday. The Malaysian men’s basketball team will face India in Group C, while the Malaysian women’s basketball team will compete against the Maldives in Group D. The Malaysian sepak takraw team will kick off their campaign in the men’s three-person single group, facing Indonesia in the first round of Group B.

The Malaysian women’s hockey team will also begin their journey with a match against Hong Kong in the first round of Round A.

Furthermore, Malaysian boxer Mohd Abdul Chain made it into the top 32 of the men’s 51kg category, with his opponent being India’s Deepak.

Despite the setbacks on the first day, the Malaysian contingent remains optimistic and eager to display their skills and determination in their respective events. The nation will be rooting for their athletes as they strive for success and redemption at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

