Malaysia’s Men’s Badminton Team Falls Short Against South Korea in Hangzhou Asian Games

Hangzhou Asian Games: Malaysia’s Men’s Badminton Team Eliminated by South Korea

Posted: 10:39pm 28/09/2023

(Hangzhou News on the 28th) Li Zijia’s visit was suspended, Huang Zhiyong stepped out of the way, and the Malaysian men’s team was eliminated by South Korea 1-3. The Malaysian badminton team made a mess on the first day of the Hangzhou Asian Games badminton tournament, sparking many topics and focuses.

On the first day of the Hangzhou Asian Games badminton team competition, Malaysia’s men’s team faced off against South Korea in the top 16. Judging from the paper’s strength, Malaysia had a better chance of winning, and Raisi, the national badminton coaching director, had high expectations for Malaysia to advance to the semi-finals.

However, Malaysia encountered a real test in the quarterfinals against Indonesia, which led to their loss against South Korea. Malaysia’s No. 1 player Lee Zi Jia, ranked 16th in the world, lost to Quan Yi Chen, ranked 47th in the world. Huang Zhiyong, the second player ranked 19th in the world, lost to Lee Youkui, ranked 119th in the world. The “Xinyu combination” of Wang Yaoxin and Zhang Yuyu also failed to secure a win against the South Korean team. Only the “Xiesu combination” of Xie Dingfeng and Su Weiyi managed to defeat the new world champions Seo Seungjae and Kang Minhyuk.

After the game, Wang Yaoxin of the Xinyu combination admitted that they made more mistakes, resulting in their loss. When asked about Malaysia’s defeat, he emphasized that South Korea was not a weak team and their loss could not be considered an accident. Zhang Yuyu also acknowledged the strength of their opponents and apologized to all those who supported them.

When questioned about the impact of the team’s elimination on their confidence and morale, Zhang Yuyu expressed optimism and stated that they must quickly pick up and focus on the individual matches. He apologized for his own disappointment and promised to perform well in the subsequent games.

The Malaysian men’s team’s unexpected elimination from the Hangzhou Asian Games badminton tournament has shocked fans and sports enthusiasts. As the team transitions to the individual competitions, fans remain hopeful for better performances from the Malaysian athletes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

