Pioli does not speak after the match for personal reasons. The Rossoneri manager: “Napoli are doing something incredible, but even in the last championship we were late against Inter …”
Stefano Pioli does not speak after Milan-Fiorentina: personal reasons, for now not better specified. It is then Paolo Maldini who introduces himself to Dazn’s microphones at the end of the race. “We have achieved a victory with sacrifice, without a harmonious game that has characterized us for most of 2022. However, we wanted to win it and we did it – says the Rossoneri manager -. We have many players who will go to the World Cup, but despite this Giroud ran for 90 minutes. Dest gritted his teeth to be there and made himself available. The ranking says we have 2 points less than last season, with Napoli doing something incredible. In Cremona we were a lot bad, but otherwise nothing can be said. In the Champions League we made a different path. Now we have more awareness of last season. A draw today would have been half a defeat. “
Belgians in trouble
—
Maldini then replies to a question about the most expensive purchase of the Rossoneri summer market: “De Ketelaere is suffering a different pressure. We have made a 5-year contract with him, so we are waiting for him because we know he has great skills – he explains -. Also Origi will be with us for 4 years. They both have everything to stand out. There are players in the past who have taken some time to mature. ”
Scudetto
—
The Italian champion Milan, in any case, has no intention of abdicating, despite the delay in the standings: “We still believe in it, last year before the derby we were -7 away from Inter – closes Maldini -. harmony in the game was not lacking at the beginning of the season but only now, when we were without a bit of energy. Ibra is fine, we hope to come back in January “.
November 13 – 20:56
© breaking latest news