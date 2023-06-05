Maldini away from Milan, the only thing missing is the official breaking latest news

Of Carlos Passerini and Arianna Ravelli

The meeting between the Cardinal and Maldini: the different visions between the parties remain. With the utmost respect, we are heading towards a divorce. Now he also leaves Massara

The (brief) conversation between Paolo Maldini and Gerry Cardinale took place this morning in a hotel in the center of Milan. And everything has already been decided, with the owner of Milan having returned to the USA. But in hindsight the direction had been traced before. Because, as it has been clear for several weeks already, the agenda wasn’t a normal transfer market programming, but something more profound. Assets, corporate structures, organization. The meeting unleashed a riot of rumors, with the expectation of a statement which then never arrived. But it will come shortly.

Because Milan and Maldini deserve a worthy finish. If divorce will be, as it has seemed almost obvious in the last few hours, it will be marked by mutual respect.

Given the importance of the name on the pitch, an icon of Milan, mouths are more than sealed, respect between the parties is maximum, it would be wrong to describe a scenario of tensions between the parties, this is not the climate (which instead breathed a year ago), but it is no mystery that profoundly different views have not been lacking in the past, and are not lacking even now. A question of character, of course (even if personal relationships were cracked above all with the former ad Ivan Gazidis, while now with Giorgio Furlani they are much more relaxed), but above all different (long-standing) visions of how to lead the technical area of a club.

As mentioned, we found ourselves in a similar situation a year ago: Cardinale was completing the acquisition of the club from Elliott (in the name of continuity, as seen in all top management roles), Maldini’s contract was about to expire, the needs of the transfer market were becoming more pressing. He waited until the last day to decide to go ahead together and the director had snatched the famous autonomy, the management without constraints of the market budget provided by the owners which last year was the highest in Serie A, 50 million. It didn’t go very well: the original sin was the decision to invest 70% of the budget on a single player, De Ketelaere who turned out to be a flop (and which the club seems willing to let go, assuming they find the right solution), but, apart from Thiaw, none of the new signings proved to be an added value.

But the main problem is not the recrimination on individual wrong market choices. that it makes sense to be together only if there is total sharing of strategies and objectives, carrying out a project to bring out frictions at the first difficulty would not make sense. In reality, it's not even a question of establishing who is wrong or who is right (there will be time to open the debate), but this is the moment for decisions, to understand whether one adheres to a certain model or not, given that the market to be set up and there is no time to lose. And since it is difficult for an owner who has invested 1.2 billion euros to put aside his ideas, that is why the final solution can only be to separate.

Maldini claims to have increased the value of the squad and has publicly asked for investments to make the leap in quality: We are not yet structured to compete on two fronts – the sentences after the elimination from the Champions League with Inter -, we told the press and to our owners, they know it very well. Being back at this level must be exploited, also economically by investing to stay in the top four and do well in Italy.

Cardinale on the other hand often repeats a concept that reveals a lot about his philosophy: In football today it is no longer a matter of money. Twenty years ago, showing up with capital was the competitive advantage; today everyone has money. So you have to be the smartest. We are not the type of investors to just show up and buy. We don’t write checks, we write business plan. And again: We never start a sentence with I but always with us. If on the one hand sharing the choices is the key word, Maldini’s thinking is summed up in the word autonomy: it was impossible to get along.