“Leao’s renewal? We wanted to do it a year ago, but the conditions must exist for this. We hope to succeed before the World Cup.” Word of Paolo Maldini, interviewed by Sky a few minutes from the kick-off of Milan-Chelsea, a very important challenge in view of qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League. On the match against the Blues, the Rossoneri manager is confident: “The first leg was a lesson for us”.