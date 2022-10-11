The Rossoneri manager before the big match in the Champions League with Chelsea: “We would have liked to extend Rafa’s contract a year ago, but the conditions have to be there”
“Leao’s renewal? We wanted to do it a year ago, but the conditions must exist for this. We hope to succeed before the World Cup.” Word of Paolo Maldini, interviewed by Sky a few minutes from the kick-off of Milan-Chelsea, a very important challenge in view of qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League. On the match against the Blues, the Rossoneri manager is confident: “The first leg was a lesson for us”.
Maldini also answers a question about the coach: “Is Pioli’s future at Milan? Absolutely yes, he is an absolute protagonist in recent years. The idea is to continue with him for a long time, he is not even in discussion and we will meet soon to talk about it “.
October 11, 2022 (change October 11, 2022 | 20:56)
