Paolo Maldini, director of the technical area of ​​Milan, has released statements to the official channels of the Rossoneri club

Enrico January

Speaking to the microphones of ‘Milan Tv‘, Paul Maldini has made statements.

On the team: “The team is doing quite well, it’s a preparation phase. Our goal is to be ready on January 4th to play many close matches, we will practically repeat the first part of the season which was then interrupted for the World Cup”.

On pickup in Dubai: “The heat helps, it also helps the recovery of some injured people. So we found the ideal conditions to do double training, something we don’t do often at Milanello, but I think the retreat is made up of work, sacrifice and unity. After a few day of separation we met again and we talked about our goals”.

Maldini on the goals: "We had some injuries, we hope to recover all or almost all. We can and we must be protagonists in the four competitions that we still have and because little by little it will be six intense months but we will have to face these competitions from Milan, Milan must aim to win. We know that the Champions League is the most important goal but also the most difficult to achieve, but in the meantime, let's take it step by step. It's true that it will arrive in February, but the match against Tottenham will tell a lot about our progress in the Champions League."

On the players involved in the World Cup: “I haven’t heard them, I’ve only heard Rafa. I haven’t heard the others also because you never know the programs of the national teams, what his habits are like. I let you enjoy this incredible moment, participation in a world championship, an exceptional event for a professional footballer. We’ll see each other here when it’s time to meet again.”

Su Leao, Theo and Giroud: “Rafa did his part anyway, two goals in a World Cup are no small thing. Unfortunately, he played very little, but I think it was a good and high-level experience for him. As for Theo and Olivier, they were protagonists from the start, they have shown that. We are proud to see them starting and reaching the final.”

Maldini on Theo: “People are often given credit, but in the end the great credit goes to him. He had a dazzling start to his career, then he got a little lost. Then he decided to come to Milan, giving up many things too, yes he’s back in the game. He’s found the impetus that a player of his characteristics must have because he’s a player who, in my opinion, can and must still improve a lot. He’s unique in his own way.”

On the Scudetto: "From your point of view, winning the Scudetto closed a three-year period that started in 2019 with a very specific project that didn't envisage winning the Scudetto but returning to being competitive. So I'd say that's the image in my mind Of course we're talking about Milan so we can't be satisfied with winning a Scudetto, we have to be a little more ambitious."

On the partnership with Emirates: "The economic aspect of the football business is essential to be competitive, it is now an equation that leads certain teams to be protagonists, almost mathematically if they have certain revenues. So if we want to be protagonists again, we must have revenues as protagonists. Among other things Emirates has been our sponsor for 15 years, so I think they have gotten used to this kind of partnership. We are very happy to be here and renewed for a few years."