Inter stumbles again away: 2-1 by the Ligurians and Napoli 15 points away. At the start Dragowski saved Lautaro’s penalty after Caldara’s foul on D’Ambrosio. The game was unlocked by the newcomer Daniel Maldini (son of AC Milan player Paolo). Lukaku remedies with another penalty obtained by Dumfries which however causes the decisive penalty by Nzola.

On social media, Milan fans enjoy making fun of Maldini’s knockout of Inter: “I purged you again”, one of the recurring phrases. Image credit: Dazn