Mexico U-17 suffers devastating 5-0 defeat against Mali in the World Cup

The highly anticipated match between Mexico U-17 and Mali U-17 took a devastating turn as Mali secured a dominant 5-0 victory. The match was expected to be a close competition, with both teams coming in as second-place finishers in their respective groups.

Mali, with one defeat and two victories, and Mexico, with one victory, one draw, and one defeat, seemed evenly matched on paper. However, the match quickly turned in favor of Mali, with Mahamoud Barry scoring the opening goal just eight minutes into the game. He went on to secure a second goal, followed by a third by captain Ibrahim Dairra. The first half ended with a penalty goal by Kanate, bringing the score to 4-0.

Despite efforts to regroup in the second half, Mexico was unable to stage a comeback. Barry continued to dominate, providing an assist for the fifth goal scored by Martial, leaving Mexico stunned and disappointed.

The crushing defeat has led to Mexico’s elimination from the U-17 World Cup in Indonesia. The loss only adds to the recent struggles facing Mexican soccer in terms of national team results.

The win against Australia had provided hope for Mexico, but the devastating defeat against Mali has dashed any possibility of advancing in the tournament. With this disappointing performance, Mexico faces a challenging road ahead in regaining its footing in international soccer.

