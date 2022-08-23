Original title: Malkang and Xie Pengfei scored three towns in Wuhan and beat Meizhou Hakka

At 19:30 on August 22, Beijing time, in the 14th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League, the Wuhan Three Towns played away from the Meizhou Hakka Team. Malkang and Xie Pengfei scored goals, and the Wuhan Three Towns won 2-1.

In the 9th minute of the first half, the Meizhou Hakka team scored a goal, and the three towns of Wuhan scored 0-1 Meizhou Hakka;

In the 12th minute, Malcon took a shot and the ball was hugged by the opponent’s goalkeeper;

In the 23rd minute, Deng Hanwen made a cross from the right, Malkang scored with a header to equalize the score, Wuhan Sanzhen 1-1 Meizhou Hakka;

In the 37th minute, Davidson made a straight pass for an assist, Xie Pengfei broke into the penalty area and scored a goal from the near corner, and Wuhan Three Towns overtook 2-1;

In the 43rd minute, the Gao zhun wing intercepted the ball in the frontcourt and crossed the goal, Xie Pengfei flanked the shot and hit the side net;

Change sides to fight again. In the 58th minute of the second half, Davidson hit the goal wide in the penalty area;

In the 70th minute, Davidson went straight to Malcon, and the latter’s small-angle push was saved by the opponent’s goalkeeper;

At the end of the game, Wuhan Sanzhen defeated Meizhou Hakka 2-1.

At the post-match press conference against Meizhou Hakka, Pedro first dedicated the victory to the fans in the three towns of Wuhan.

Pedro said that the process of today’s game was very difficult: “We were prepared for a hard fight before the start of the game. The opponent’s offensive organization and penetration were relatively mature, and they also scored goals soon after the start. Points are precious, the players withstood the pressure and I want to thank them for their performance.”

In an interview with reporters after the game, Xie Pengfei, who scored a go-ahead goal in this game, admitted that today’s victory was not easy to come by: “The opponent’s technical and tactical style is very clear, this is a difficult game, and the team’s ability to win is due to the effort.”

Source: Wuhan Three Towns Football Club