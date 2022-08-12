Home Sports Malkang’s senior year, Zhang Yuning scored a goal, Beijing Guoan lost 1-5 away to Wuhan Three Towns | Malkang_Sina Finance_Sina
[Malkang senior Zhang Yuning scored a goal in Beijing Guoan’s 1-5 away defeat to Wuhan Three Towns]#Guoan lost 1-5 to Wuhan Three Towns is a tragedy ##Beijing Guoan has fallen to the lowest point in team history#August 11 19:30 , in the 12th round of the Chinese Super League, Wuhan Three Towns played against Beijing Guoan. In the first half, Malkang scored twice with a header, and Yu Dabao missed the opportunity twice. At the end of the half, Wuhan Sanzhen 2-1 Beijing Guoan. In the second half, Malkang retired from injury in the next two cities, Davidson scored with a single goal, and finally Wuhan Three Towns home 5-1 Beijing Guoan.

