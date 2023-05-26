Malone: ​​”Proud of Jokic because he never changed”

At the Denver Nuggets, we think of the first Finals in the history of the franchise, a milestone that also generates reflections on the important path taken by Michael Malone’s team. Just the coach of the Western Conference champions, speaking with journalists, revealed the aspect that makes him most proud of his star Nikola Jokic: “The fact that he has never changed. Each of us sees how fame and wealth change people, who sometimes forget where they come from. Nikola is a young man, a proud father and a faithful husband. But beyond the successes, the MVPs, the contracts and everything, he is always the same person. It’s something I really admire him for, a rarity.”