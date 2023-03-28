We are still ugly. We win against Malta, two to zero, and God forbid, but even the coach got angry in the end: «We made too many mistakes, this is not the way». Retegui and Pessina settle the result in the only 15 minutes in which Italy pretended to gamble. Then everyone to do their best not to damn their souls.

Mancini’s training

Mancio left out the two survivors, Verratti and Jorginho, two ex now ready for the Island of the famous or Beijing Express, it does the same. The new midfield thus does not shine too much due to an excess of phosphorus, but, apart from the disappointing performance of Tonali, recovers more balls and still ensures a greater run. Many technical errors, low speed and modest performance, it is not a beautiful Italy that has liquidated the Malta practice, but perhaps it has the merit of calming down the criticisms, especially social ones, of Mancini and Gravina, at least for a while. That the president of the Fgci, a trusted man of the Lotito and De Laurentiis duo, is not one to be very proud of, to the point that he even managed to make poor Tavecchio regretit’s a fact.

How do you ask for Mancini’s head?

But, excuse me, how do you ask for Mancini’s head? Does anyone really think that Italy won the European Championships because we were the strongest? That summer we were rewarded by a lucky astral combination and by the great merits of the coach who had managed to give a game and above all ideas to our national team, which Chiellini and Bonucci were after so much behind us. Of that group, now all the best have disappeared, the pillars of the defense, Verratti and Jorginho, now unrecognizable, and Chiesa. The only great player left is Barella. The coach has made the mistake up until now of not giving up his praetorians, even if they are old, tired and worn out. But with what the convent is going through we can’t hope to change the music so much.

And who would go in Mancio’s place?

And then who instead of Mancio? The only one could be Ancelotti, who however between Brazil and Real Madrid has other options to think about rather than taking charge of the disheartening Italy these days. So let’s go ahead with Mancini without a fuss.

Wasted opportunity in Malta

Leaving Malta could have been a good opportunity to find some oxygen. Before the match, the general belief was that at least this time we would have avoided the risk of incurring another fool. At best, a tiring victory could have been feared, given the inborn sterility of our attack. But at least there was the concrete possibility of putting a stone on the not too honorable defeat remedied by England. Except that ready and go all the ghosts of this team dangerously reappear at the National Stadium in Malta. Four minutes and Satariano launched from the rear in the midst of the beautiful statuettes of Romagnoli and Scalvini fired on goal without fail, but fortunately Donnarumma deflected diving over the crossbar. Corner and another save by our goalkeeper on Yankam’s header, free from any marking. Luckily Italy doesn’t give up. Tonali in this initial phase tries to imitate Verratti and Jorginho by losing one ball after another. But Politano, Cristante and Pessina still manage to carry on the Azzurri. Romagnoli tries from outside the area, a deflected shot for a corner kick. And on the corner Retegui, still him, placed the ball behind Bonello. Evidently the highly criticized Mancini must be given at least one good nose. After 15 minutes the fear is perhaps driven away. Gnonto gets hurt, replaced by Grifo. And Tonali continues his horror series: he doesn’t hit a ball. On the other hand, Malta has lost some confidence and is pulling the oars in the boat. Confidence, on the other hand, has been found in Italy, which is pushing again. Politano does the tightrope on the wing and crosses into the area, Grifo pressed misses the volley, the ball reaches Emerson who puts it back in the middle and this time Pessina makes no mistake. Two to zero. Shortly after, on the half hour, Grifo, looking alone and free in front of Bonello, manages to waste everything by kicking at the goalkeeper. It is played in Malta’s half and the hosts are no longer able to restart. Very good Retegui at suggesting depth and sorting balls, much less if he has to control them: let’s say that technique isn’t his forte, but overall it’s much more functional than all the other bomber jackets tested by Mancio. Meanwhile, the game fell asleep. A few corners, a few scrums and a shot from outside the area by Grifo. Nothing more.

The second half bleak

The second half, on the other hand, once again raises all the doubts about this national bleakness, who has now lost the sense of the game, the desire to look for solutions to propose some offensive ideas. Never a one-on-one (in the first half at least Politano had tried a few times) or any pressure set on counterattacks. The slowness of the maneuver and its disheartening offensive aridity has re-proposed in all its evidence the not only technical inadequacy of the Azzurri. One shot on goal overhead kick by Scamacca, and Malta close to scoring on three occasions. What misery. Only Retegui saves himself, who is certainly not irreplaceable, but who knows how to do it under the net. Scamacca, acclaimed bench for West Ham, not Liverpool, is not worth any mediocre striker around Europe. Tonali seems to have returned to what it was two years ago, as can also be seen with Milan. Romagnoli and Scalvini continually infuriated Mancini, especially the former. Of the midfield the only sufficient one is Pessina, who however in a great midfielder would only be an excellent reserve. The reality is this, it is useless to wear blinders. Mala tempora currunt, gentlemen.